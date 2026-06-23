CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation gives Ranchi student perfect 500/500

Her marks rose by 24 after a review of English and Business Studies papers
Dubai: A Class 12 Commerce student from Ranchi has achieved the rare feat of scoring a perfect 500 out of 500 in the CBSE board examinations after a re-evaluation of her answer sheets increased her marks by 24 points.
Avni Kejriwal, a student of Delhi Public School (DPS), SAIL Township, Dhurwa, emerged as one of the country’s top performers after the review process revised her scores in English and Business Studies, taking her overall score from 95.2 per cent to a flawless 500 out of 500 in her five core subjects.
The achievement has drawn attention nationwide, not only because of the perfect score but also because it came after Avni challenged the original evaluation, convinced that her performance had not been accurately assessed.
When the CBSE Class 12 results were announced in May, Avni had already secured full marks in Accountancy, Economics and Applied Mathematics. However, she received 81 marks in English and 95 in Business Studies.
Believing the marks did not reflect her performance, she applied for re-evaluation, Indian media reports said.
Student of DPS SAIL Township, Ranchi
Initial CBSE Class 12 score: 95.2%
Scored 81 in English and 95 in Business Studies
Already had 100 in Accountancy, Economics and Applied Mathematics
Applied for re-evaluation of English and Business Studies
Marks increased by 24 after review
Final score: 500/500 in five core subjects
Scored 99 in Graphics, her additional subject
Plans to pursue business management and finance
Has appeared for CUET-UG 2026
Speaking after the revised results were announced, Avni said she had confidence in her preparation and examination performance.
“Everyone is very happy right now. We weren’t expecting 500 marks, but everyone is very happy,” she said. “English is my favourite subject and my strongest one. That’s why I applied for re-evaluation.”
According to reports, Avni also cross-checked her Business Studies answers against the CBSE model answer key and felt there was no reason for the deduction of marks, strengthening her decision to seek a review.
The re-evaluation proved decisive. Her marks in English and Business Studies were revised upward, giving her full marks in all five main subjects — English Core, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Applied Mathematics.
She also scored 99 marks in Graphics, her additional subject.
Avni credited her success to her parents, teachers and mentor Sachit Sir, saying their guidance and encouragement played a crucial role in her academic journey.
Her parents described her as a disciplined and sincere student who had worked consistently throughout her school years. Her father, Mitesh Kejriwal, is a businessman, while her mother, Poonam Kejriwal, is a homemaker.
A student of DPS SAIL Township, Ranchi, Avni now hopes to pursue a career in business management and finance.
She has also appeared for the CUET-UG 2026 examination and is exploring undergraduate study opportunities in Delhi and Bengaluru.
The achievement triggered a wave of mixed reactions online, with many expressing absolute disbelief over how someone could secure full marks in a language subject. Others took a lighter approach, flooding the comments with hilarious memes and witty jokes about the impossible score.
An individual wrote, “How come the person who was correcting the English paper could just simply miss 19 marks so easily? Very shocking, but congratulations to this kid.” Another added, “Back then, the highest English score would be in only the 70s. Now kids are scoring 100.”
A third commented, “At that time in my age, the maximum marks obtained in English were 74-80.” A fourth expressed, “I can’t get this many marks even by cheating.”
-- With ANI inputs