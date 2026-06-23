CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation gives Ranchi student perfect 500/500

Dubai: A Class 12 Commerce student from Ranchi has achieved the rare feat of scoring a perfect 500 out of 500 in the CBSE board examinations after a re-evaluation of her answer sheets increased her marks by 24 points.

Avni Kejriwal, a student of Delhi Public School (DPS), SAIL Township, Dhurwa, emerged as one of the country’s top performers after the review process revised her scores in English and Business Studies, taking her overall score from 95.2 per cent to a flawless 500 out of 500 in her five core subjects.

The achievement has drawn attention nationwide, not only because of the perfect score but also because it came after Avni challenged the original evaluation, convinced that her performance had not been accurately assessed.

When the CBSE Class 12 results were announced in May, Avni had already secured full marks in Accountancy, Economics and Applied Mathematics. However, she received 81 marks in English and 95 in Business Studies.

“Everyone is very happy right now. We weren’t expecting 500 marks, but everyone is very happy,” she said. “English is my favourite subject and my strongest one. That’s why I applied for re-evaluation.”

According to reports, Avni also cross-checked her Business Studies answers against the CBSE model answer key and felt there was no reason for the deduction of marks, strengthening her decision to seek a review.

Her parents described her as a disciplined and sincere student who had worked consistently throughout her school years. Her father, Mitesh Kejriwal, is a businessman, while her mother, Poonam Kejriwal, is a homemaker.

The achievement triggered a wave of mixed reactions online, with many expressing absolute disbelief over how someone could secure full marks in a language subject. Others took a lighter approach, flooding the comments with hilarious memes and witty jokes about the impossible score.

An individual wrote, “How come the person who was correcting the English paper could just simply miss 19 marks so easily? Very shocking, but congratulations to this kid.” Another added, “Back then, the highest English score would be in only the 70s. Now kids are scoring 100.”

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.