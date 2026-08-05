'Shame on you for calling yourself a leader': Khushbu Sundar tears into Udhayanidhi Stalin over Trisha Krishnan row

The controversy erupted after remarks allegedly made by Udhayanidhi during a public meeting sparked widespread outrage, drawing criticism from political parties, women's groups and members of the film fraternity. While he didn't take Trisha's name specifically, his crude remark did not go down well with her fans and Vijay's supporters.

The Trisha Krishnan controversy has since evolved beyond a dispute involving a film star. It has reignited a larger conversation about misogyny in political rhetoric, the treatment of women in public life and the responsibility of elected representatives to uphold civility in their speeches. With legal proceedings underway and political reactions continuing to pour in, the row shows little sign of dying down.

"In the Assembly elections, DMK members themselves have not voted for the party. Their own family members have not voted for the DMK. So it is not the public who is clapping here. It is your own 'chamchas' (sycophants) who are hooting and clapping and whistling, finding pleasure in seeing a woman being abused. That just shows their misogynistic, dirty mindset," she alleged.

"How long are you going to abuse a woman to prove a point? How weak does a man have to be to talk in such a disrespectful manner about a woman, to fire a gun from a woman's shoulder and say that, 'I am the strong man. I am a leader'? Shame on you for calling yourself a leader here."

"I didn't expect this from Udhayanidhi Stalin because I thought he was young. He was the former deputy chief minister and youth affairs minister, so I thought this man would be different. But it's very surprising that here you have Udhayanidhi Stalin coming up with these kinds of very vulgar, crude and crass statements. And there's not even an iota of remorse," she said.

"I was not surprised at all. I have seen these kinds of misogynist, sexist remarks. And I have seen women being abused in the DMK earlier. So it's finally the legacy that you are taking forward," she said.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.