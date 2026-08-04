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Udhayanidhi Stalin released after arrest: No judicial remand over Trisha remark case

DMK calls case politically motivated as TVK, BJP slam Udhayanidhi over Trisha comments

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Madras HC orders Udhayanidhi Stalin’s release after questioning
Madras HC orders Udhayanidhi Stalin’s release after questioning

Hours after Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested from his Chennai residence over his controversial remarks involving actor Trisha, the Madras High Court ordered his release.

According to ANI, the Tamil Nadu government informed the court that it had no intention of seeking his judicial remand. Instead, Udhayanidhi will be questioned and released on station bail, as the High Court directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi addressed a protest rally in Thanjavur on Monday over the decades-old Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

During his speech, he criticised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, accusing his government of failing to secure Cauvery water for the state. As members of the crowd repeatedly chanted actor Trisha's name, Udhayanidhi paused before making a remark that critics described as an offensive double entendre, triggering widespread political outrage.

His remarks drew sharp criticism from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which accused him of using vulgar language against a woman and filed complaints with both the police and the National Commission for Women. The BJP also condemned the comments, calling them obscene and demanding legal action. The DMK, however, defended its leader, insisting the case was politically motivated and arguing that his speech was directed at the Chief Minister's governance rather than at Trisha.

Earlier on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi was taken into custody by the police and, while being escorted away, told reporters he considered the arrest "a joke" and would challenge it through legal means.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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