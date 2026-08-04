Udhayanidhi Stalin released after arrest: No judicial remand over Trisha remark case

DMK calls case politically motivated as TVK, BJP slam Udhayanidhi over Trisha comments
Hours after Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested from his Chennai residence over his controversial remarks involving actor Trisha, the Madras High Court ordered his release.
According to ANI, the Tamil Nadu government informed the court that it had no intention of seeking his judicial remand. Instead, Udhayanidhi will be questioned and released on station bail, as the High Court directed him to cooperate with the investigation.
The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi addressed a protest rally in Thanjavur on Monday over the decades-old Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
During his speech, he criticised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, accusing his government of failing to secure Cauvery water for the state. As members of the crowd repeatedly chanted actor Trisha's name, Udhayanidhi paused before making a remark that critics described as an offensive double entendre, triggering widespread political outrage.
His remarks drew sharp criticism from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which accused him of using vulgar language against a woman and filed complaints with both the police and the National Commission for Women. The BJP also condemned the comments, calling them obscene and demanding legal action. The DMK, however, defended its leader, insisting the case was politically motivated and arguing that his speech was directed at the Chief Minister's governance rather than at Trisha.
Earlier on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi was taken into custody by the police and, while being escorted away, told reporters he considered the arrest "a joke" and would challenge it through legal means.