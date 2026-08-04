Udhayanidhi Stalin released after arrest: No judicial remand over Trisha remark case

His remarks drew sharp criticism from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which accused him of using vulgar language against a woman and filed complaints with both the police and the National Commission for Women. The BJP also condemned the comments, calling them obscene and demanding legal action. The DMK, however, defended its leader, insisting the case was politically motivated and arguing that his speech was directed at the Chief Minister's governance rather than at Trisha.

According to ANI, the Tamil Nadu government informed the court that it had no intention of seeking his judicial remand. Instead, Udhayanidhi will be questioned and released on station bail, as the High Court directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.