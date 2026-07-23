‘One last time’ for Thalapathy: Vijay fans turn Jana Nayagan release into farewell festival across UAE and India

As early as 4.30am, Vijay fans across the UAE were already streaming into cinemas, turning the release of Jana Nayagan into a full-blown celebration. Packed crowds gathered at VOX Cinemas, Deira City Centre, Star Cinemas, Al Ghurair, and Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi, determined to catch the first show of what is being billed as the final film of Vijay's acting career before his transition to politics.