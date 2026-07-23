‘One last time’ for Thalapathy: Vijay fans turn Jana Nayagan release into farewell festival across UAE and India

Vijay’s ‘final’ film turns theatres into temples as fans bid an emotional farewell
Dubai: Jana Nayagan, out in the UAE cinemas today, isn't just another film release for Thalapathy Vijay's fans and it's being treated like a farewell celebration.
The film, widely believed to be Vijay's final movie before he shifts his focus completely to Tamil Nadu politics, has sparked extraordinary scenes across the UAE, India and beyond.
As early as 4.30am, Vijay fans across the UAE were already streaming into cinemas, turning the release of Jana Nayagan into a full-blown celebration. Packed crowds gathered at VOX Cinemas, Deira City Centre, Star Cinemas, Al Ghurair, and Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi, determined to catch the first show of what is being billed as the final film of Vijay's acting career before his transition to politics.
Theatres echoed with cheers, whistles and chants as fans marked the emotional farewell to one of Tamil cinema's biggest superstars. The UAE release generated extraordinary excitement, with several venues hosting special fan shows and early morning screenings
Regional fan associations of Vijay are making the most of this iconic day in India too.
From temple-like rituals and milk abhishekams (milk-pouring on a cutout of actor) to DJ parties, giant cakes and emotional tributes, fans have turned the release into a festival celebrating one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars.
Vijay, who has announced his political ambitions and launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is expected to step away from acting after Jana Nayagan. For millions of fans who have followed his career for decades, this could be their last opportunity to watch him on the big screen.
That emotional connection has transformed the film's release into something that resembles both a celebration and a farewell.
Celebrations began on Wednesday night and continued into the film's opening day.
Across Tamil Nadu, fans organised:
Special pujas and prayers dedicated to Vijay.
Milk abhishekams and aartis for the actor's towering cut-outs and posters.
Coconut-breaking rituals, a traditional gesture believed to bring good fortune.
Fireworks, drum performances and street processions outside theatres.
DJ parties where thousands danced before early morning screenings.
In Chennai, massive Vijay hoardings dominated the city while theatres witnessed huge crowds dancing outside cinema halls. At Rohini Theatre, fans performed an aarti for Vijay's posters before the first show.
The celebrations quickly spread across the state.
In Tirunelveli, fans gathered outside Muthuram Multiplex with a full-scale DJ setup, turning the area into a carnival.
In Kanyakumari, fans marked the occasion by cutting a giant cake carrying the message, "Jana Nayagan: One Last Time," while proudly displaying their movie tickets.
The excitement even crossed borders. Fans in Kerala thronged theatres for early morning shows, while reports suggested that a group of Japanese fans travelled all the way to Chennai specifically to witness the release of Vijay's final film.
Actor Keerthy Suresh was spotted arriving at a theatre to watch the film, while reports suggested Trisha was also expected to attend a screening. According to PTI, Vijay himself watched Jana Nayagan during a special screening on Wednesday before its theatrical release.
Interestingly, many fans admitted that the movie's quality isn't what brought them to theatres.
Speaking to PTI, a Mumbai-based fan said the release was "a very emotional moment," adding that even if the film wasn't perfect, they simply wanted to see Vijay on screen one last time.
Another young fan said there were no expectations from the film itself. For him, the experience was about celebrating an actor who had inspired an entire generation.
Jana Nayagan finally opened in more than 3,500 theatres after months of uncertainty.
Originally slated for a Pongal release, the film was delayed after certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Following multiple reviews and a legal battle, the film eventually secured clearance for release.
The film is expected to post a massive opening, driven largely by Tamil Nadu, where Vijay enjoys an almost unmatched fan following.
Advance bookings in Chennai have been exceptionally strong, with many shows selling out. However, the response outside Tamil Nadu has been relatively subdued. Cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and several centres in Kerala, along with much of North India, have reported slower bookings despite the film releasing in multiple languages.
For many fans, however, the box office numbers are almost beside the point. Jana Nayagan has become less about a film release and more about saying goodbye to one of Tamil cinema's most influential stars before he embarks on his political journey.