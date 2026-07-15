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After censorship battle in India, Vijay’s political thriller Jana Nayagan heads overseas with UAE theatrical debut: Release date revealed

Vijay’s swansong opens uncut in the UK on July 24, UAE movie fans get to see it day early

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Jana nayagan
Jana nayagan
(Photo/X/@KvnProductions)

Dubai: Fans in the UAE can rejoice as Vijay's much-awaited swansong Jana Nayagan is set to hit cinemas across the Emirates on July 23, with the film also releasing in its uncut version in overseas markets such as the UK.

The UAE release comes after months of uncertainty surrounding the film's certification in India. While the makers are yet to formally announce the Indian release date, distributors have confirmed July 23 as the release date for audiences in the UAE.

Adding to the excitement, UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment has announced that Jana Nayagan will arrive in British cinemas on July 24 in its original, uncut form after receiving a 15 rating from the country's classification board.

Sharing the update on social media, the distributor wrote: "The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay," adding that the film would be screened "uncut, 15-rated" with "all the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen."

The announcement sparked excitement among Vijay fans, many of whom celebrated the fact that international audiences would get to watch the film without the edits mandated for the Indian theatrical release. Several also expressed hope that the uncut version would eventually make its way to streaming platforms.

The overseas release follows the film's long-drawn certification battle in India. KVN Productions recently confirmed that Jana Nayagan had finally been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with an A certificate, ending months of delays after the film was referred to the revising committee following objections during the certification process.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. Widely believed to be inspired by the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, the film is particularly significant as it marks Vijay's first release after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Reports also suggest that the actor's traditional "Thalapathy Vijay" title card has been replaced with "The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C. Joseph Vijay," reflecting his transition from cinema superstar to politician.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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