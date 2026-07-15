After censorship battle in India, Vijay’s political thriller Jana Nayagan heads overseas with UAE theatrical debut: Release date revealed

The overseas release follows the film's long-drawn certification battle in India. KVN Productions recently confirmed that Jana Nayagan had finally been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with an A certificate, ending months of delays after the film was referred to the revising committee following objections during the certification process.

The announcement sparked excitement among Vijay fans, many of whom celebrated the fact that international audiences would get to watch the film without the edits mandated for the Indian theatrical release. Several also expressed hope that the uncut version would eventually make its way to streaming platforms.

Sharing the update on social media, the distributor wrote: "The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay," adding that the film would be screened "uncut, 15-rated" with "all the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen."

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.