Jana Nayagan leak sparks sabotage fears as Vijay’s farewell film faces fresh uncertainty

Dubai: What was meant to be a grand cinematic farewell for Tamil actor Vijay has instead turned into a crisis. Over five minutes of footage from Jana Nayagan , widely expected to be Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics, leaked online on April 9 and 10, triggering outrage among fans and raising serious questions about security within the film’s production.

Given the film’s already troubled journey — delays, certification issues and growing political undertones — some believe this may not have been an accident. Reports suggest there is increasing chatter around possible sabotage, with Vijay himself previously hinting at larger forces working against both the film and his political ambitions.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.