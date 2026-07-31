GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan hits Rs 2.6 billion worldwide as producer says A certificate hurt reach

The slowdown comes as the film faces increased competition at the box office

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan hits Rs 2.6 billion worldwide as producer says A certificate hurt reach

The early box office fireworks for Jana Nayagan are beginning to fade as the Tamil political drama enters its second week in cinemas.

After opening with a strong response from fans, the Vijay starrer witnessed a noticeable dip on its eighth day. The film earned Rs 3.98 crore across 5,496 shows on Thursday, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 153.48 crore. Its India gross now stands at Rs 179.25 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 260.25 crore.

The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 21.58% on Day 8. Morning shows saw 16.54% occupancy, followed by 19.77% in the afternoon, 24.15% in the evening and 25.85% during night screenings.

The slowdown comes as the film faces increased competition at the box office, with The Odyssey drawing audiences and Spider-Man: Brand New Day expected to add further pressure following its release.

Producer blames ‘A’ certificate for limiting audience reach

While the film’s box office journey continues, producer KVN Venkat Narayanan has suggested that the certification decision may have affected its reach.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Narayanan said the film’s team had initially expected a UA 16+ certificate, but the Revising Committee awarded it an ‘A’ certificate instead.

“Unfortunately, we received an ‘A’ certificate. The Examining Committee had recommended a UA 16+ certificate, but the Revising Committee ultimately awarded it an ‘A’,” he said.

According to the producer, a UA certificate could have opened the doors to a wider audience, particularly younger viewers.

“Children, especially, would have enjoyed the film. They would have been excited by the drone and robot sequences,” Narayanan said, adding that the film was designed to appeal to Vijay’s multi-generational fan base.

He said the movie’s themes, including transformation and social issues, were intended to connect with younger audiences as well as longtime fans of the actor.

Tamil version remains the biggest contributor

On Day 8, the Tamil version continued to lead the collections, earning Rs 3.27 crore net with 22% occupancy across 3,037 shows.

The Hindi version collected Rs 0.48 crore net with 10% occupancy from 2,203 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 0.23 crore net with 15% occupancy across 256 shows.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vijay in 'Jana Nayagan'

Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan opens to packed houses

3m read
Fans celebrate during the theatrical release of film 'Jana Nayagan' starring actor and Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, in Chennai on July 23, 2026.

Vijay fans turn Jana Nayagan release into festival

4m read
Shakira and Burna Boy are preparing to perform the official tournament song in FIFA's landmark halftime show.

Shakira shares rehearsal glimpse before World Cup final

2m read
Jana nayagan

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan locks in UAE release date

2m read