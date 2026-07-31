Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan hits Rs 2.6 billion worldwide as producer says A certificate hurt reach

The slowdown comes as the film faces increased competition at the box office
The early box office fireworks for Jana Nayagan are beginning to fade as the Tamil political drama enters its second week in cinemas.
After opening with a strong response from fans, the Vijay starrer witnessed a noticeable dip on its eighth day. The film earned Rs 3.98 crore across 5,496 shows on Thursday, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 153.48 crore. Its India gross now stands at Rs 179.25 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 260.25 crore.
The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 21.58% on Day 8. Morning shows saw 16.54% occupancy, followed by 19.77% in the afternoon, 24.15% in the evening and 25.85% during night screenings.
The slowdown comes as the film faces increased competition at the box office, with The Odyssey drawing audiences and Spider-Man: Brand New Day expected to add further pressure following its release.
While the film’s box office journey continues, producer KVN Venkat Narayanan has suggested that the certification decision may have affected its reach.
Speaking to Galatta Plus, Narayanan said the film’s team had initially expected a UA 16+ certificate, but the Revising Committee awarded it an ‘A’ certificate instead.
“Unfortunately, we received an ‘A’ certificate. The Examining Committee had recommended a UA 16+ certificate, but the Revising Committee ultimately awarded it an ‘A’,” he said.
According to the producer, a UA certificate could have opened the doors to a wider audience, particularly younger viewers.
“Children, especially, would have enjoyed the film. They would have been excited by the drone and robot sequences,” Narayanan said, adding that the film was designed to appeal to Vijay’s multi-generational fan base.
He said the movie’s themes, including transformation and social issues, were intended to connect with younger audiences as well as longtime fans of the actor.
On Day 8, the Tamil version continued to lead the collections, earning Rs 3.27 crore net with 22% occupancy across 3,037 shows.
The Hindi version collected Rs 0.48 crore net with 10% occupancy from 2,203 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 0.23 crore net with 15% occupancy across 256 shows.
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj in key roles.