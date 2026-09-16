101 medals at 10: A century of swimming glory!

10-Year-Old Dubai swimming sensation Shamoil Poonawala makes waves with 101 medals
At an age when most children are still discovering the sports they love, 10-year-old Shamoil Sohail Poonawala already knows exactly where he wants to be - in the pool, chasing the clock
With an impressive 101 medals to his name, including more than 30 golds, the young swimmer from Springdales School Dubai is steadily making his mark on the UAE's competitive swimming circuit. Behind that glittering medal tally, however, lies a bigger story - one of discipline, sacrifice persistent parental support and hundreds of hours spent training for those precious fractions of a second.
His latest triumph came at the CBSE UAE Cluster Swimming Meet 2026-27, held in Dubai from September 4-6. Representing Springdales School Dubai in the Under-11 category, Shamoil delivered a standout performance, winning three gold medals and being crowned the Most Valuable Swimmer - Under 11.
The achievement has now earned him the opportunity to represent Springdales School Dubai at the CBSE National Swimming Championship in Bhopal, India - his next big challenge and another step towards a much larger dream.
Shamoil's success has certainly not happened overnight.
Having trained rigorously for the past six years, Shamoil now dedicates close to three hours every day to gym and pool training at Super Champions Sports Academy, under the expert guidance of Coach Mustafa. His skills are further strengthened at Springdales School Dubai, where the PE department, swimming coaches and teachers continue to refine his technique, encourage his competitive spirit and provide him with opportunities to represent the school at prestigious events such as the CBSE Championships
For a child of his age, the commitment extends far beyond simply turning up at the pool. His days are built around a disciplined routine of school, swimming, gym training, rest and carefully managed food habits. That consistency, coupled with his determination to improve, has played a significant role in turning a young boy's talent into competitive success
While he is a versatile swimmer, backstroke remains his forte, and every race is approached not merely as another opportunity to win a medal, but as a chance to improve his timing and technique.
His journey has included appearances at the Dubai International Aquatics Championship, Dubai Open Junior Championships, Dubai Open for Swimming Academy, AD International Swimming Championship, Hamilton Aquatics Winter Wonder, Modern Development Championships, Fundamental Swimming Championships and numerous other competitive swimming meets.
He has also participated in competitions associated with the World Aquatics competitive circuit earning accolades and podium finishes, including gold and bronze medals.
Some competitions brought medals, others brought personal bests - and every one brought experience.
Long before Shamoil understood medals, timings or championships, his parents saw potential in the little boy who loved being in the water.
Their persistent support has been at the heart of his journey. From managing demanding training school schedules, competition timings, monitoring his nutrition and ensuring that he remains motivated through victories and setbacks alike, his parents have invested immense time and effort in giving him every possible opportunity to excel.
The young swimmer's determination and growing potential have also caught the attention of the school's leadership.
David Jones, Principal, summed it up simply: "This boy is going places. Bhopal next- and India in his dreams."
Shamoil's next destination is Bhopal, where he will compete at the CBSE National Swimming Championship, taking the colours of Springdales School Dubai from the UAE Cluster stage to national-level competition in India. The young swimmer dreams of continuing to improve progressing through increasingly competitive levels of the sport and one day representing India at national and international championships.
And for this young champion from Springdales School Dubai, the starting block is only the beginning.