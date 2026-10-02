UAE adds three jiu-jitsu medals at Asian Games to take tally to eight

Dubai: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team added three more medals to the country’s haul at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Friday, winning two golds and a bronze to take its overall tally to eight medals, five golds, two silvers and a bronze.

Asma Al Hosani also struck gold after successfully defending her women’s 52kg title with victory over South Korea’s Eonju Im. Al Hosani had made history at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023 when she became the first Emirati woman to win an Asian Games gold medal in martial arts.

The latest results continue a strong showing for the UAE in jiu-jitsu at the Games, with the national team now having collected eight medals across the competition.

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