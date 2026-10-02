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UAE adds three jiu-jitsu medals at Asian Games to take tally to eight

The UAE have dominated the jiu-jitsu competitions at the 2026 Asian Games

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The jiu-jitsu athletes have been waving the flag for the UAE at the Asian Games
The jiu-jitsu athletes have been waving the flag for the UAE at the Asian Games

Dubai: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team added three more medals to the country’s haul at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Friday, winning two golds and a bronze to take its overall tally to eight medals, five golds, two silvers and a bronze.

Mahdi Al Awlaqi claimed gold in the men’s 77kg category after defeating Jordan’s Mahmoud Jabr in the final, adding another title to the UAE’s growing medal haul.

Asma Al Hosani also struck gold after successfully defending her women’s 52kg title with victory over South Korea’s Eonju Im. Al Hosani had made history at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023 when she became the first Emirati woman to win an Asian Games gold medal in martial arts.

Amaar Al Hosani completed the UAE’s medal haul for the day by securing bronze in the men’s 94kg division.

The latest results continue a strong showing for the UAE in jiu-jitsu at the Games, with the national team now having collected eight medals across the competition.

The jiu-jitsu competition continues on Saturday, with the UAE looking to add to its medal tally.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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