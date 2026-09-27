How much money do Indian athletes get for Asian Games 2026 medals?

Cash prizes, jobs and perks differ sharply by state and sporting body
Dubai: Indian athletes winning medals at the 2026 Asian Games can receive cash rewards from multiple sources, with the amount depending on the medal, sport and the athlete’s state.
Under the Union government’s existing cash-award scheme released in 2019 for Asian Games medal winners, an individual gold medallist is eligible for Rs 30 lakh (Dh 114,795), while silver and bronze medallists can receive Rs 20 lakh (Dh 76,530) and Rs 10 lakh (Dh 38,265) respectively. The scheme also provides awards to eligible coaches.
However, that is not necessarily the final amount an athlete receives. State governments can announce their own incentives, creating significant differences between athletes.
A clear example from the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Games is India women’s cricket team member G Kamalini. After India won gold, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced a Rs 75 lakh (Dh 286,988) cash reward for the 18-year-old cricketer from Madurai.
The rewards can also extend beyond cash. Kerala Sports Minister O.J. Janeesh has recommended a government job for shooter Vidarsa K Vinod after she helped India win silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.
Sports federations can also offer separate incentives. The Fencing Association of India, for example, announced Rs 10 lakh (Dh 38,265) for gold, Rs 7.5 lakh (Dh 28,698) for silver and Rs 5 lakh (Dh 19,132) for bronze at these Games.
So, while the Union government provides a defined baseline, an Indian athlete’s total reward can be considerably higher depending on their state and sport.