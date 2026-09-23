Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces ₹7.5 million reward for Kamalini after Asian Games gold

Rising cricket talent G Kamalini rewarded ₹7.5 million by Tamil Nadu CM after Asian glory
G Kamalini is only 18, but the young cricketer from Madurai already has another major medal to add to her rapidly growing collection.
And this one has brought her a huge reward back home.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a ₹75 lakh cash incentive for Kamalini after she was part of the Indian women's cricket team that won gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Vijay congratulated the Indian team and gave special recognition to the youngster from Tamil Nadu.
India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in Tuesday's final at Korogi Sports Park, scoring 216 for three before bowling Sri Lanka out for 69. It was India's first gold medal of the Aichi Nagoya Games and their second successive Asian Games women's cricket title.
Kamalini did not get an opportunity to bat in the final, but she had featured in India’s wins over Japan and Bangladesh on the way to the final. She was dismissed for a two ball duck against Japan before scoring three against Bangladesh in the semifinal.
Born in Madurai on July 20, 2008, Kamalini is a left handed wicketkeeper batter who also bowls leg spin. Her rise has been remarkably quick.
She scored 311 runs as Tamil Nadu won the Under 19 Women's T20 Trophy in 2024 before helping India win the inaugural Under 19 Women's Asia Cup and the 2025 Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup.
Her performances also triggered a bidding battle in the WPL auction, where Mumbai Indians signed the then 16 year old for ₹1.6 crore. She subsequently became the youngest player to make her WPL debut.
Kamalini made her senior India debut in December 2025. Less than a year later, she is now an Asian Games gold medallist.
Kamalini later thanked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the Tamil Nadu government for the ₹75 lakh award. In a video shared on social media, the 18 year old also expressed her appreciation for the support being given to sport and athletes in the state.
The reward follows Vijay’s announcement that the government would continue to stand behind talented sportspersons, with Kamalini’s Asian Games success recognised as an inspiration for young people and women across Tamil Nadu.
And at just 18, there should be plenty more to come.