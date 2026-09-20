Jay Shah congratulates Smriti Mandhana on new T20I milestone

Indian star cricketer became the leading run-scorer in women’s T20I cricket
ICC chairman Jay Shah congratulated Indian opener Smriti Mandhana after she created history by becoming the leading run-scorer in women’s T20I cricket during the Asian Games in Japan.
“Many congratulations to @mandhana_smriti for going top of the Women’s T20I run charts (4,788 runs). By rewriting history, you are lifting women’s cricket to new heights and setting the standard for young dreamers everywhere. Here’s to many more milestones ahead!” Shah wrote on X.
Mandhana etched her name in the record books during India’s women’s cricket semi-final against Bangladesh on Sunday, surpassing New Zealand great Suzie Bates’ tally of 4,758 runs.
The Indian left-hander reached the landmark with a quickfire 19-ball 37, which included five fours and two sixes, taking her T20I tally past Bates. She also shared a 72-run opening partnership with Shafali Verma.
Mandhana now leads the women’s T20I run-scoring charts, followed by Bates on 4,758 runs. India’s Harmanpreet Kaur is third with 4,287, while Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu (4,282) and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine (3,817) complete the top five.
The milestone came at the Korogi Sports Park during the second women’s cricket semi-final. India are bidding for a place in the gold-medal match, with the winner set to face Sri Lanka, who defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the first semi-final.
Mandhana has also been among the leading run-scorers in international cricket across formats, having amassed more than 10,000 runs for India.