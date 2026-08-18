GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Ellyse Perry praises Smriti Mandhana’s mindset, Harmanpreet Kaur’s tenacity

Australian cricket star calls inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy an exciting new addition

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Smriti Mandhana with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: @BCCI Women X)
Smriti Mandhana with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: @BCCI Women X)

Australian cricket star Ellyse Perry has praised India’s Smriti Mandhana for her “incredible willpower” and “super-strong mind,” while highlighting Harmanpreet Kaur’s tenacity as one of her biggest strengths.

Speaking to JioHotstar, Perry said, “What makes Smriti so successful? Her amazing skill. She has got incredible willpower and a super-strong mind,” Perry said.

“She knows how to approach the game, how to prepare, how to understand herself and how to deal with challenges. She’s got it all.”

Perry also praised India captain Harmanpreet, describing her as a fierce competitor who can change the course of a game with her power-hitting.

“Harman, I think her greatest strength is her tenacity. She’s a great competitor, and when she’s going, she hits some of the biggest shots in the women’s game,” she said.

Inaugural Women's Champions Trophy

The veteran all-rounder also welcomed the introduction of the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy, saying the new tournament would provide another major opportunity for the women’s game.

“It is another great opportunity for the women’s game and for all the teams competing,” Perry said.

“From my perspective, it’s a new event, so it’s always exciting to be a part of something like that and a new spot on the calendar, which will be great for everyone.”

Perry expects the tournament to present a major physical and mental challenge, but believes the approach of every team will remain straightforward: winning every match.

“You want to play every game well. This tournament will be physically and mentally a huge challenge, and preparing for those matches, everyone is going to have to be spot on. But the mindset remains the same; you just want to win every game,” she added.

Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur

Watch: Arshdeep Singh spotted with girlfriend Samreen

1m read
Your liver does not have pain receptors. It also keeps working when most of it has stopped being healthy tissue. Put those two facts together and you get a disease that can run for two or three decades without producing a single thing you would notice.

Is your liver failing silently? How you would know

8m read
If a person is taking medication, supplements may interfere with how those medicines work, which can dilute their impact.

Taking vitamins together? UAE doctors explain risks

6m read
Cricketer Arshdeep, actor Samreen confirm relationship

Cricketer Arshdeep, actor Samreen confirm relationship

2m read