The 24-year-old Indian started strongly, reaching 100.3 after the first two series and remaining within the medal positions during the early stages. She eventually bowed out with a score of 181.1 when five shooters were left in the competition.

Bhaker had entered the medal round with hopes of adding an Asian Games medal to the two bronze medals she won at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She qualified third with 579-20x but could not maintain her position during the elimination stages of the final.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.