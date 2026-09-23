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Manu Bhaker gets another chance after disappointing Asian Games result

Indian shooter eyes redemption in 25m pistol after 10m air pistol setback

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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India's Manu Bhaker reacts at the end of the 10m air pistol women's Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre
India's Manu Bhaker reacts at the end of the 10m air pistol women's Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre
AFP

Dubai: Manu Bhaker’s 2026 Asian Games campaign continues without a medal as the Indian shooter finished fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol final at Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday.

Bhaker had entered the medal round with hopes of adding an Asian Games medal to the two bronze medals she won at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She qualified third with 579-20x but could not maintain her position during the elimination stages of the final.

The 24-year-old Indian started strongly, reaching 100.3 after the first two series and remaining within the medal positions during the early stages. She eventually bowed out with a score of 181.1 when five shooters were left in the competition.

South Korea’s Choo Gaeun claimed the gold with an Asian Games record 246.3. China’s Shen Yiyao took silver with 241.3, while Jiang Ranxin secured bronze with 221.6.

Bhaker was India’s sole finalist after Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder Singh missed the medal round, finishing 15th and 26th respectively in qualification.

The Indian trio had also narrowly missed the podium in the team event. India finished fourth on 1719-44x, matching Vietnam’s aggregate but losing bronze on inner-10s.

Nevertheless, Bhaker has one more shot at the Asian Games as she will compete in the women’s 25m sport pistol event on September 27 and 28.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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