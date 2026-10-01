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UAE claim three jiu-jitsu golds at Asian Games

UAE win three jiu-jitsu golds and two silvers to reach seven Asian Games medals

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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UAE win big at Asian Games!
UAE win big at Asian Games!

Dubai: The UAE claimed three gold medals and two silvers in jiu-jitsu at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday, with Khaled Al Shehhi, Ahmed Andeez and Balqees Abdulla winning golds.

Al Shehhi successfully defended his Asian Games crown in the men’s 62kg division after defeating fellow Emirati Omar Al Suwaidi in an all-UAE final. Al Suwaidi took silver to complete a one-two finish for the nation.

Ahmed Andeez added another gold for the UAE in the men’s 69kg category, further boosting the country’s medal tally.

There was another all-Emirati final in the women’s 48kg division, where Balqees Abdulla defeated compatriot Al Anoud Al Harbi to claim gold.

The three gold medals represent a major haul for the UAE’s jiu-jitsu team and provide a significant boost to the country’s overall medal tally at the Games.

With five medals secured from jiu-jitsu alone, the UAE enjoyed a hugely successful day on the mats in Aichi-Nagoya.

The UAE now has seven medals at the Asian Games, including four golds and three silvers.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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