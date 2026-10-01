UAE claim three jiu-jitsu golds at Asian Games

Dubai: The UAE claimed three gold medals and two silvers in jiu-jitsu at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday, with Khaled Al Shehhi, Ahmed Andeez and Balqees Abdulla winning golds.

Al Shehhi successfully defended his Asian Games crown in the men’s 62kg division after defeating fellow Emirati Omar Al Suwaidi in an all-UAE final. Al Suwaidi took silver to complete a one-two finish for the nation.

The three gold medals represent a major haul for the UAE’s jiu-jitsu team and provide a significant boost to the country’s overall medal tally at the Games.

The UAE now has seven medals at the Asian Games, including four golds and three silvers.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.