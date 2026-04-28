UAE Jiu-Jitsu team wins 12 medals at Paris Open Grand Prix

The strong return highlighted the team’s composure and consistency on the mats over two days of elite competition in the French capital.

The UAE national team began its campaign with a strong showing, collecting two golds, a silver, and two bronzes on the opening day, before adding seven more medals the next afternoon, three gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Abdulrahman Abdulhaq delivered the UAE’s first gold in Paris with victory in the 62kg category, while Faisal Alwahedi went on to top the 69kg division.

Ahmad Khalifa Andeez secured silver in the same weight class, as Rashed Mohammed Alshehhi and Abdulrahman Sayedna Sayed Mohammed each picked up bronze in the 56kg division.

The competition attracted a strong international field, with athletes showcasing a wide range of technical styles. Many bouts were tightly contested, with results frequently being determined by the smallest of margins.

Abdulhaq called his level “high from the first bout” and said “staying focused made the difference”, while Balqees Abdulkarim added: “At this level, success comes from making the right decisions at the right time.”

His Excellency Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, congratulated the athletes on their performance. He said: “The level demonstrated reflects a clear commitment to the technical programme and the ability to execute under the demands of high-level competition, where managing each phase of the bout requires precision and discipline.

“This participation forms part of a long-term preparation programme focused on enhancing performance quality, and preparing athletes to compete against opponents from different technical schools. The continued support of the UAE leadership provides the framework that enables this approach, offering regular exposure to high-level competition, which is reflected in the team’s progress and growing ability to succeed internationally.”

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.