UAE Jiu-Jitsu team wins 12 medals at Paris Open Grand Prix

Team UAE Jiu-Jitsu impressed on the international stage
Dubai: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team wrapped up the 2026 Paris Open Grand Prix with a total of 12 medals, including five golds.
The strong return highlighted the team’s composure and consistency on the mats over two days of elite competition in the French capital.
The UAE national team began its campaign with a strong showing, collecting two golds, a silver, and two bronzes on the opening day, before adding seven more medals the next afternoon, three gold, two silver, and two bronze.
Abdulrahman Abdulhaq delivered the UAE’s first gold in Paris with victory in the 62kg category, while Faisal Alwahedi went on to top the 69kg division.
Ahmad Khalifa Andeez secured silver in the same weight class, as Rashed Mohammed Alshehhi and Abdulrahman Sayedna Sayed Mohammed each picked up bronze in the 56kg division.
On day two, the UAE added to their tally with gold medals from Maryam Adnan Ali (45kg), Balqees Abdulkarim (48kg), and Ammar Khalil Al Hosani (94kg).
Al Anoud Ibrahim Al Harbi (48kg) and Saeed Hamad Al Kaabi (85kg) both secured silver, while Abdullah Ahmed Al Kaabi (94kg) and Meera Hassan Al Hosani (52kg) each claimed bronze to round off another successful day.
The competition attracted a strong international field, with athletes showcasing a wide range of technical styles. Many bouts were tightly contested, with results frequently being determined by the smallest of margins.
Abdulhaq called his level “high from the first bout” and said “staying focused made the difference”, while Balqees Abdulkarim added: “At this level, success comes from making the right decisions at the right time.”
His Excellency Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, congratulated the athletes on their performance. He said: “The level demonstrated reflects a clear commitment to the technical programme and the ability to execute under the demands of high-level competition, where managing each phase of the bout requires precision and discipline.
“This participation forms part of a long-term preparation programme focused on enhancing performance quality, and preparing athletes to compete against opponents from different technical schools. The continued support of the UAE leadership provides the framework that enables this approach, offering regular exposure to high-level competition, which is reflected in the team’s progress and growing ability to succeed internationally.”