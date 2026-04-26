UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team win six medals at Asian Beach Games

Team UAE Jiu-Jitsu pick up six medals in China
Dubai: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team wrapped up its campaign at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, with an impressive haul of six medals, two gold, two silver, and two bronze, underlining their strong competitiveness and growing influence on the continental stage.
The second day of competition, which included the men’s 69kg and 77kg divisions along with the women’s 57kg category, further highlighted the UAE team’s consistency and well-rounded performance, as well as their ability to cope with a tournament defined by closely matched opponents and varied technical styles. Mahdi Al Awlaqi earned a silver medal in the 77kg division, while Shamsa Al Ameri secured bronze in the 57kg category.
The result underscores the strength of the federation’s preparation system, which combines technical, physical, and mental development, and its capacity to turn that readiness into concrete success in elite continental and international competitions.
Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, commended the team’s achievement and congratulated the athletes along with the technical and administrative staff for their efforts. He added that the results are a reflection of the federation’s high standards of work, driven by a clear vision focused on building a competitive system capable of delivering success and leadership across a range of competitions.
He said: “This achievement is a direct result of long-term investment in athlete development, based on expanding the participation base, enhancing performance standards, and strengthening the ability to handle pressure in major competitions. Maintaining this level requires continued work through a sustainable approach focused on preparing a generation capable of consistent performance and representing the nation in the best possible way.
Brazilian coach Gabriel Alves highlighted the tactical intensity of the second day’s matches, noting the closely matched levels of competition, which required careful management of match details, particularly during transitions and ground control phases.
He said: “The athletes delivered strong performances despite the intensity of competition at this level. Mehdi Al Awlaqi and Shamsa Al Ameri were able to convert that into two well-earned medals. During preparation, we focused on improving positioning and controlling the pace, which was reflected in match management. At the same time, we recognise that there are areas that require further development, and we will use these insights to refine key aspects of performance and further strengthen our readiness for upcoming competitions.”
Mahdi Al Awlaqi expressed his pride in winning silver, saying: “Today’s results reflect the team spirit within the national squad, as we support one another on and off the mat. The competition was strong but sticking to the technical plan and maintaining focus in key moments were crucial in securing the silver medal. This achievement gives me strong motivation to continue working and deliver better performances in upcoming events.”