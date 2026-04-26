UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team win six medals at Asian Beach Games

He said: “The athletes delivered strong performances despite the intensity of competition at this level. Mehdi Al Awlaqi and Shamsa Al Ameri were able to convert that into two well-earned medals. During preparation, we focused on improving positioning and controlling the pace, which was reflected in match management. At the same time, we recognise that there are areas that require further development, and we will use these insights to refine key aspects of performance and further strengthen our readiness for upcoming competitions.”