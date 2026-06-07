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Antonelli wins fifth race in a row at incident-filled Monaco GP

Mercedes driver unfazed by red flag and safety car leading to several stop-starts

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
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Winner Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli wrapped in the national Italian flag celebrates after competing in the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, ahead of the, on June 7, 2026.
Winner Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli wrapped in the national Italian flag celebrates after competing in the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, ahead of the, on June 7, 2026.
AFP

A Monaco Grand Prix that will be remembered as much for Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli making it an astonishing five race wins in a row, as for a red flag for a breaking-up asphalt on the final comer that caught out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and several power train failures, not least for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, whose engine gave up right at the start after he stalled while starting behind Antonelli in second and McLaren’s Lando Norris, who too was forced to retire with engine problems.

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The four-time world champion, who had hoped to make a strong start to seize the lead – which is crucial in Monaco where overtaking is virtually impossible – was stuck in place when the flag went up, a victim of power unit issue on his car.

The Dutchman, who had finished third in Canada and was hoping to go at least one better on the street circuit in Monaco, expressed his disbelief over the team radio before setting off at reduced speed and then returning to the pits at the end of the first lap.

"The engine was bizarre, even on the warm-up lap. And then I could see on the grid the engine going crazy. The race was destroyed," said Verstappen.

He reacted wisely by moving to the left, allowing Leclerc to swoop safely around him, before the Monegasque driver crashed into the barriers after going over the disintegrating tarmac on Turn 19.

Italian driver Antonelli, the championship leader who started from pole position, meanwhile, held onto the lead at the first corner and cruised to victory despite the stop-starts owing to safety cars. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton finished second for his second consecutive race, while Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar, who is facing an investigation post-race for a red flag infringement, took his second podium in third place.

It should be mentioned here that every driver who has won five races in a season has gone on to win the title and for Antonelli, the win marks an incredible turnaround in Monaco, having finished 18th last year.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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