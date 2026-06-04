In the last race in Canada, Leclerc’s teammate Lewis Hamilton finished second, his best result for Ferrari and so the buzz around the paddock of an end to Mercedes’ run of five straight wins may not be just talk after all.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc signed a new contract with the Prancing Horse "for the coming seasons” on Wednesday, having driven for the team since 2019 after joining its academy in 2016. A resident of Monaco where the next Formula 1 GP takes place this Sunday, the 28-year-old won his home race in 2024 besides also claiming pole position three times in the last five years.

He was fifth on the grid last year for Racing Bulls and finished sixth in the race in what was an impressive rookie season.

The team hope to celebrate their 60th anniversary and 1,000th race start by thwarting Ferrari and Mercedes, with Red Bull likely also to be in contention through not only Max Verstappen, a two-time Monaco winner, but also the talented French driver Isack Hadjar.

Last year's race saw world champion Lando Norris dominate with a classic hat-trick of pole position, victory and fastest lap for McLaren, the most successful team in Monaco with 16 wins since their F1 debut there in 1966.

It gives a driver, who is within a second of another car, an extra 0.5 MJ of electrical energy from the power unit, which has a 50-50 division of traditional engine and battery.

As always, Saturday's qualifying session is likely to be a decisive factor, but many observers believe the "yo-yo" characteristic of this year's racing – created by the use of a new overtake mode can create more possible overtaking moves in the race.

For Ferrari, it represents a chance to claim a first win since Carlos Sainz triumphed in Mexico in 2024 and to confirm their renaissance with a car well-conceived for the new hybrid era.

"Monaco is different to all the other circuits and a car that has been competitive elsewhere is not guaranteed anything here," he said.

Antonelli, the boy prodigy mentored by Hamilton in his final days at Mercedes before moving to Ferrari last year, admitted: "I think Ferrari is the team to beat in Monaco. It's going to be very interesting to see how we do there."

"It's the one track we go to where power is not king," he said. "It's definitely about the car performance and our car could be really strong there."

The Silver Arrows last won on the unforgiving barrier-lined streets of the principality in 2019 when Hamilton was on his way to his sixth title. It was his third Monaco win, the most by any current driver and he is relishing a return to one of his favourite circuits.

Four of those wins were delivered by the Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli in the last four races, but even he admitted, he had enjoyed some luck and recognised that Ferrari's more nimble car and power unit were likely to be better suited to the classic Mediterranean street circuit where Mercedes have often struggled.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.