Satnam Singh, 26, is from Fatta Maluka in Punjab's Mansa district and represents the Indian Navy, where he holds the rank of chief petty officer. He took up rowing in 2018, inspired by London Olympian Swarn Singh Virk, who coached him. He won gold in the men's single sculls at the 2025 Senior National Championships and was part of the crew that won quadruple sculls gold at the 2025 Asian Rowing Championships in Vietnam.