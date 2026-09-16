Meet 41-year-old Sana Arif, who learnt to swim only in 2021 and now represents Pakistan at the Asian Games

Ironman rookie’s rapid rise takes her to Pakistan’s triathlon team in Japan
She learned to swim in 2021. Now she is representing Pakistan at the Asian Games
Pakistan have sent a sizeable contingent to Japan for the Asian Games, but one of the most remarkable stories in the team belongs to a woman who only learned to swim five years ago.
Her name is Sana Arif.
Sana will represent Pakistan in triathlon (a race combining swimming, cycling and running) at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games, with the women's individual event scheduled for September 20.
What makes her journey special is how unlikely all of this would have seemed just a few years ago.
Born in Kuwait and raised in Lahore, Sana returned to Kuwait in 2007.
She had always been interested in sport, but swimming was a major barrier. She only started learning in 2021.
Two years later, she completed her first Ironman 70.3 (a long distance triathlon covering a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and 21.1km run) in Turkey.
She has since completed three Ironman 70.3 events.
Training in Kuwait brought another challenge. With summer temperatures capable of crossing 50°C, Sana has previously spoken about waking up as early as 4am to train.
But she kept going.
In 2026, Sana was contacted for trials as Pakistan prepared its triathlon team for the Asian Games.
There were athletes who were faster than her at swimming, cycling and running individually.
But triathlon is about putting all three together.
Sana did enough to earn her place and is now part of Pakistan's four member triathlon team alongside Anisha, Mohid Sadiq Lone and Muhammad Mustaghis Noor.
The challenge in Japan will also be very different from an Ironman 70.3.
The women's individual Asian Games event consists of a 750m swim, a 20km bike ride and a 5km run. It will take place at the Gamagori City Triathlon Venue on September 20.
For Sana, reaching this stage also brings back a dream she once thought was far away.
More than a decade ago, she asked a friend how she could compete at the Olympics. Life moved on and that ambition gradually faded into the background.
Then came triathlon, the Asian Games trials and an opportunity she admits she never expected.
Sana herself knows how difficult the competition in Japan will be. She has spoken about competing against some of Asia's best triathletes and going into the event with few expectations.
But five years after learning how to swim, she will now wear Pakistan's colours at the Asian Games.
That in itself is quite a journey.