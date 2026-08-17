Pakistan squash star Sana Bahadur makes history, wins first PSA title in Australia

Punjab CM Maryam congratulates Sana, says achievement a moment of pride for entire nation
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistani squash player Sana Bahadur on winning the PSA Challengers 3 Open 2026 title in Melbourne, Australia.
Sana produced an impressive run at the tournament before defeating Australia’s Rachael Greena 3-1 in the final to secure the championship.
Representing Pakistan, Sana displayed confidence, composure and consistency throughout the competition. Despite facing a home player in the title clash, she maintained her focus and produced a strong performance to overcome Greena and lift the trophy.
The victory marks another notable achievement for Pakistani squash on the international stage and provides valuable momentum for Sana as she continues to establish herself in the sport.
In her message, Maryam praised Sana for making the country proud with her performance and described her as a “daughter of Pakistan”. She said the achievement was a moment of pride for the entire nation.
The tournament carried a total prize pool of $3,000, with Sana’s triumph adding to Pakistan’s growing presence on the international squash circuit.
The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) also congratulated Sana on her victory at the Bendigo Open 2026.
“A fantastic achievement and another proud moment for Pakistan Squash on the international stage. Well done Sana! Keep making Pakistan proud,” the federation said.