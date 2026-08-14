Punjab powers ahead with ambitious welfare push

The provincial government is also building the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore’s Valencia Town. The state-of-the-art facility, being developed by the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab, is nearly 85 per cent complete, according to officials. With a planned capacity of 915 beds and an estimated cost of more than Rs75 billion, it is being presented as Punjab’s first dedicated public-sector cancer care hospital and one of Pakistan’s largest such facilities.