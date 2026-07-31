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Egyptian singer Hosni Sharif, father of Tamer Hosny, dies after illness

The singer, credited with inspiring Tamer Hosny, died after a prolonged illness

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Egyptian singer Hosni Sharif, father of Tamer Hosny, dies after illness
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Cairo: Egyptian singer Hosni Sharif, father of pop star Tamer Hosny and a performer whose career spanned the 1970s and 1980s, has died after a prolonged illness, according to local media. He was 82.

Sharif died at his home in the Hadayek Al Ahram district after his health deteriorated following what relatives described as a sudden setback. 

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His death came hours after Tamer Hosny's manager had dismissed reports circulating on social media that the singer's father had died, saying at the time that he had been admitted to hospital for medical treatment and urging the public to rely on verified information. Family sources later said his condition worsened after he returned home. 

Sharif, who was born on 14 March 1944, was among the singers who emerged in Egypt during the 1970s and 1980s, recording a number of songs that gained popularity before health and personal circumstances led him to step away from the spotlight. 

Among his best-known songs was Min Zayyak Min. He also appeared in several films, including Gedaan Haritna (1965), Kaddabin El Zaffa, and El Gawaza Di Mesh Lazem Tetem in 1988.

Tamer Hosny had frequently credited his father with nurturing his musical talent and instilling in him a love of singing. In interviews over the years, he described his own success as a continuation of the artistic ambitions his father had been unable to fulfil.

Tributes from artists, public figures and fans began pouring in following news of Sharif's death, remembering him as a respected figure from an earlier generation of Egyptian music. Funeral and condolence arrangements had not been officially announced at the time of writing.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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