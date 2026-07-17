Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz handed ICC ban after positive doping test

In line with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Nawaz's individual results from Pakistan's match against the Netherlands, as well as all subsequent matches up to May 1, have been disqualified.

In a statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said the 32-year-old tested positive for Carboxy-THC, a Substance of Abuse, after Pakistan's T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7.

The ICC said Nawaz admitted the anti-doping rule violation and established that the substance had been used outside competition and was unrelated to improving his sporting performance.

The governing body added that, provided Nawaz completes the treatment programme to its satisfaction, he will not have to serve any additional period of ineligibility and will be eligible to resume playing.

According to the ICC, Nawaz has now served two-and-a-half months of suspension and, after accepting the sanction and committing to the treatment programme, his provisional suspension has been lifted.

As a result, Nawaz accepted a three-month period of ineligibility, which was backdated to May 1, 2026, the date he began a voluntary provisional suspension. Under ICC rules, the ban could be reduced to one month if he successfully completed a substance abuse treatment programme.

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