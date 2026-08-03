Indian-origin USA cricketer Akhilesh Reddy banned for eight years

The 26-year-old represented the United States in four T20 Internationals, claiming one wicket. He made his international debut against the Cayman Islands in the North America T20 Cup. Raised in Hyderabad, India, Reddy was previously part of a Vijay Hazare Trophy squad and also worked as a net bowler for IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad before moving to the United States in pursuit of international opportunities. A right-handed batter and off-spinner, he eventually qualified to represent the USA.