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Indian-origin USA cricketer Akhilesh Reddy banned for eight years

The charges stem from the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in the UAE

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Indian-origin USA cricketer Akhilesh Reddy banned for eight years

Indian-origin American cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has been banned from all forms of cricket for eight years after being found guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.

In a statement, the ICC said: “USA player Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has been banned from all cricket for eight years after he was found guilty by an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal of breaching three counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.”

The 26-year-old represented the United States in four T20 Internationals, claiming one wicket. He made his international debut against the Cayman Islands in the North America T20 Cup. Raised in Hyderabad, India, Reddy was previously part of a Vijay Hazare Trophy squad and also worked as a net bowler for IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad before moving to the United States in pursuit of international opportunities. A right-handed batter and off-spinner, he eventually qualified to represent the USA.

The charges stem from the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in the UAE, where the ICC acted as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Reddy was provisionally suspended on November 21, 2025, and given 14 days to respond to the charges. Following its investigation, the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of three offences:

Article 2.1.1: Attempting to fix, contrive, or otherwise improperly influence the result, progress, conduct, or another aspect of matches during the Abu Dhabi T10 2025.

Article 2.1.4: Soliciting, inducing, persuading, encouraging, or intentionally facilitating another participant to breach Article 2.1.1 in one or more matches during the tournament.

Article 2.4.7: Obstructing the DACO’s investigation by deleting data and messages from a mobile device that could have been relevant to the inquiry.

Reddy’s ban is the latest anti-corruption sanction involving a USA international. Earlier this year, fellow USA cricketer Aaron Jones, a member of the team’s historic 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, was provisionally suspended over alleged corruption during the 2023-24 BIM10 League in Barbados. Jones has been charged with failing to report a corrupt approach and not cooperating with the investigation into the alleged offences.

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