Pakistan captain Fatima Sana fined 10% for send-off gesture

Despite Pakistan suffering a heavy defeat vs India, Fatima made an impact with the ball
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during her team’s Women’s Asia Cup clash against India in Dubai on Saturday.
Fatima was found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The provision relates to using “language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”
The sanction also included one demerit point, with the offence marking Fatima’s second breach within a 24-month period. Her total number of demerit points during that timeframe now stands at two.
Despite Pakistan suffering a heavy defeat, Fatima made an impact with the ball, claiming three wickets as India bowled her side out for just 55. She dismissed Shafali Verma, who had started India’s chase aggressively, with her sixth delivery after the batter chipped a simple return catch to the bowler.
Fatima admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Supriya Das, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing.
Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and can result in a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.