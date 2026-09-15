From welder to cricket hero: How Mohammad Abbas became so important in England that even Pep Guardiola could not have his hotel room

Pakistan lost 3-0 in England, but Mohammad Abbas still walked away as Player of the Series
Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the greatest managers of his generation, once wanted Mohammad Abbas’ hotel room in England.
He did not get it.
Manchester City were staying at the Hilton overlooking Hampshire’s cricket ground ahead of a match against Southampton when a request was made for Guardiola to have the premier penthouse suite.
There was one problem.
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas was already staying there.
And Hampshire were not moving their fast bowler.
It sounds like one of those cricket stories that gets exaggerated over time, but Abbas’ former Hampshire teammate Keith Barker publicly confirmed it and ESPNcricinfo later verified the story with two further sources. Abbas himself has also spoken about it.
That probably tells you everything about the relationship Abbas has built with English cricket.
And after another impressive personal Test series in England, there is a chance we may have seen the 36 year old playing for Pakistan here for the final time.
Abbas’ journey makes his career even more remarkable.
Before he became professional cricketer, he worked as a welder and also had jobs at a leather factory, a dry port and as an office boy.
He did not make his Test debut until he was 27.
Yet Abbas has gone on to take 131 Test wickets from 33 matches at an average of 22.68.
That average is better than Pakistan greats including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.
He also reached another huge milestone during this tour, taking his 900th first class wicket at Lord’s.
England has almost become a second home for Abbas after years of playing county cricket.
And you can understand why these conditions suit him.
There is no great mystery to his bowling.
Find the right area outside off stump. Hit it again. Then again. And wait for the batter to make a mistake.
Pakistan had a miserable series, losing 3-0, but Abbas certainly did his part.
His finest performance came at Lord’s.
Abbas took 4 for 73 in the first innings and 5 for 57 in the second, finishing with nine wickets in the match and finally getting his name on the famous Lord’s honours board.
He finished the series with 13 wickets at 25.38 and was named Player of the Series alongside England’s Ollie Robinson.
Even at Edgbaston, Abbas was not finished.
He made a career best 42 as Pakistan fought back to avoid an innings defeat and set England 130 to win.
Then, with England beginning what looked like a straightforward chase, Abbas removed Ben Duckett with the first ball and Emilio Gay five deliveries later.
England were suddenly 2 for 2.
Root and Jordan Cox eventually guided England to an eight wicket victory, but Abbas had provided one final reminder of what he does best.
He is 36 and there is no guarantee when, or if, we will see him playing Test cricket in England again.
If this was his final Pakistan tour here, it has been quite a journey.
From working as a welder to more than 900 first class wickets, a place on the Lord’s honours board and becoming so valued in English cricket that even Pep Guardiola could not have his hotel room.