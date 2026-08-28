GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

902 wickets and counting: Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas joins elite company after Lord's four-wicket haul

Abbas reaches 900 first-class wickets with Lord's masterclass against England

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Muhammad Abbas (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jofra Archer (unseen) for 14 runs on day one of the second test match between England and Pakistan at Lord's cricket ground in London on August 27, 2026.
Pakistan's Muhammad Abbas (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jofra Archer (unseen) for 14 runs on day one of the second test match between England and Pakistan at Lord's cricket ground in London on August 27, 2026.
AFP-GLYN KIRK

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas achieved a massive career milestone after completing 900 wickets in first class cricket during the second Test against England at Lord's.

The 36 year old needed two wickets to reach the landmark and wasted little time. Abbas first removed Emilio Gay for eight before dismissing Ben Duckett for 17 to claim his 900th first class wicket.

And he wasn't done there.

Abbas continued to trouble England and went on to pick up four wickets, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 56 from 15 overs, including three maidens.

The experienced seamer reached the 900 wicket landmark in his 222nd first class match. His remarkable first class career includes 57 five wicket hauls and an average of just over 20.

Abbas joins elite company

The milestone also puts Abbas fifth among the leading first class wicket takers of the 21st century.

  • James Anderson (England): 1,181

  • Simon Harmer (South Africa): 1,056

  • Malinda Pushpakumara (Sri Lanka): 1,010

  • Tim Murtagh (Ireland): 959

  • Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan): 902*

Despite his remarkable first class record, Abbas has had limited exposure to limited overs cricket with Pakistan. He has played just three ODIs, taking one wicket.

His international career has largely been built around Test cricket. Abbas has represented Pakistan in 32 Tests and taken 123 wickets at an impressive average of 22.84, including seven five wicket hauls. Can he add another five wicket haul here? England finished the day with 248/9 on the scorecard.

Known more for his accuracy and movement than raw pace, Abbas has built a decent career with the red ball. Reaching 900 first class wickets at Lord's, and doing it as part of a four wicket spell against England, only adds another memorable chapter to it. Also, Abbas has had very limited exposure to limited overs cricket with Pakistan. He has played just three ODIs, taking one wicket, and has never played a T20I for Pakistan. His international career has almost entirely been built around Test cricket.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vaughan feels harsher punishment may be the only way to stop England players from misbehaving.

Vaughan calls for Carse punishment to “send a shiver”

3m read
Pakistan’s Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 17, 2026.

Babar Azam likely to return as Pakistan weigh changes

2m read
Cricket can bring surprises. It has produced miracles before. Can this Pakistan side create one when it matters the most?

Pakistan to host Sri Lanka and England in Oct-Nov

2m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam gestures during the second day of the first Test cricket match against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 8.

Babar Azam faces late fitness test ahead of first Test

2m read