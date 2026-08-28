902 wickets and counting: Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas joins elite company after Lord's four-wicket haul

Known more for his accuracy and movement than raw pace, Abbas has built a decent career with the red ball. Reaching 900 first class wickets at Lord's, and doing it as part of a four wicket spell against England, only adds another memorable chapter to it. Also, Abbas has had very limited exposure to limited overs cricket with Pakistan. He has played just three ODIs, taking one wicket, and has never played a T20I for Pakistan. His international career has almost entirely been built around Test cricket.