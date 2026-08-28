902 wickets and counting: Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas joins elite company after Lord's four-wicket haul

Abbas reaches 900 first-class wickets with Lord's masterclass against England
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas achieved a massive career milestone after completing 900 wickets in first class cricket during the second Test against England at Lord's.
The 36 year old needed two wickets to reach the landmark and wasted little time. Abbas first removed Emilio Gay for eight before dismissing Ben Duckett for 17 to claim his 900th first class wicket.
And he wasn't done there.
Abbas continued to trouble England and went on to pick up four wickets, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 56 from 15 overs, including three maidens.
The experienced seamer reached the 900 wicket landmark in his 222nd first class match. His remarkable first class career includes 57 five wicket hauls and an average of just over 20.
The milestone also puts Abbas fifth among the leading first class wicket takers of the 21st century.
James Anderson (England): 1,181
Simon Harmer (South Africa): 1,056
Malinda Pushpakumara (Sri Lanka): 1,010
Tim Murtagh (Ireland): 959
Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan): 902*
Despite his remarkable first class record, Abbas has had limited exposure to limited overs cricket with Pakistan. He has played just three ODIs, taking one wicket.
His international career has largely been built around Test cricket. Abbas has represented Pakistan in 32 Tests and taken 123 wickets at an impressive average of 22.84, including seven five wicket hauls. Can he add another five wicket haul here? England finished the day with 248/9 on the scorecard.
Known more for his accuracy and movement than raw pace, Abbas has built a decent career with the red ball. Reaching 900 first class wickets at Lord's, and doing it as part of a four wicket spell against England, only adds another memorable chapter to it. Also, Abbas has had very limited exposure to limited overs cricket with Pakistan. He has played just three ODIs, taking one wicket, and has never played a T20I for Pakistan. His international career has almost entirely been built around Test cricket.