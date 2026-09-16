CBSE announces special Class 12 re-exams for UAE, GCC students hit by Iran war disruption

Board acts on Supreme Court order; reveals details of first-of-its kind decision
Dubai: Thousands of Class 12 students across the UAE and other Gulf countries, who missed their board exams earlier this year due to regional tensions, will get a fresh chance to sit the papers, India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced.
In a notification dated September 15, 2026, CBSE said it will conduct special examinations for students in the Middle East whose Class 12 board exams could not be held in 40 subjects, 20 academic and 20 skill-based, because of the prevailing situation in the region at the time.
“In compliance with the decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in CWP-815 of 2026, CBSE has now decided to conduct examinations for all such Class XII candidates in West Asian countries, whose results were declared under the Assessment Scheme, in the 40 subjects that were previously cancelled,” CBSE said the circular.
The disruption dates back to March, when regional conditions linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict made it impossible to hold exams as scheduled in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
To ensure students weren't left without results, CBSE had introduced an assessment scheme on March 27 to calculate scores for the affected candidates. Results for regular students were declared on May 13, alongside the rest of the country, with private candidates' results following soon after.
CBSE had said students unhappy with results generated under this scheme may be provided a chance to sit the actual exams for the subjects that had been cancelled.
“This, however, would be subject to conditions being conducive for holding examinations and the feasibility of the same. If such an opportunity is afforded and availed of, the marks obtained in these examinations shall be final,” the Board had said.
That promise has now translated into action, which also follows legal pressure from a Supreme Court petition filed by Gulf and West Asian Class 12 students earlier this year.
In July, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre and CBSE on a petition filed by Gulf and West Asian Class 12 students, with a bench of Justices K.V. Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe taking up the Article 32 plea. The petition had sought relief for students including grace marks, uncapped special exams, a better-of-two scoring option, and lower admission thresholds under schemes such as DASA and CIWG.
Following the Supreme Court ruling, CBSE has decided to go ahead and hold exams in the 40 previously cancelled subjects for all eligible Class 12 candidates in the Middle East.
Prof. Dr Ram Shankar, Director of CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence, Dubai, who oversees all the CBSE affiliated foreign schools welcomed the move.
“It is a very positive decision in the interests of the students. The eligible students can now reappear for the cancelled exams as decided by the Board", he told Gulf News.
The special exams are open to both regular and private candidates who had submitted their exam forms for the 2026 main exams and whose results were declared under the assessment scheme. Students can choose which subjects they want to reappear for, and whatever they score will be treated as final, replacing their earlier assessment-based result.
Importantly, students who were absent for the original March exams for any reason will not be eligible this time round, and no new candidates who hadn't already registered for the 2026 main exams can apply.
Both regular and private candidates can submit their List of Candidates (LOC) or exam forms from September 22 (Tuesday) to September 26 (Saturday).
Forms must be submitted personally by students, and a link will be made available on the CBSE website.
CBSE has made clear there will be no extensions to this window under any circumstances.
There is no examination fee for the retake. Exam centres will remain the same as before, and no subject changes will be permitted once forms are submitted.
Exams will also not be held again in any subject that has already been conducted by the board.
Dates and the detailed timetable will be shared once registrations close. Notably, CBSE has said there will be no facility for a "post-result declaration" this time, meaning results will not be revised further after this round.
The board has asked schools in affected countries to pass on the notification to every eligible student and guide them through the process, adding that any further decisions on the matter will be taken by CBSE and will be binding on all concerned.
The 40 subjects up for retake span a wide mix of academic and skill streams, including history, political science, economics, mathematics, applied mathematics, biology, business studies, English core, computer science, artificial intelligence, data science, along with vocational subjects such as banking, insurance, tourism, healthcare, marketing and food production, among others.
The circular has also been shared with Indian missions across the region, including in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Muscat, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Tehran to ensure smooth coordination with affiliated schools.