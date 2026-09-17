Why GCC families are choosing Rays Public School in Kerala after Class 10

Integrated academics and residential care draw GCC students to Kozhikode
Kozhikode: For Indian parents across the Gulf, the end of Class 10 brings a difficult decision: should their child continue higher secondary education in the Gulf or return to Kerala? Apart from strong academics, families also seek safe accommodation, close supervision and personal guidance during two decisive years.
Ranked Kerala’s top integrated school in the KSQI 2026 rankings, Rays Public School in Kozhikode has emerged as a preferred residential choice for GCC families. It brings Plus One and Plus Two academics, entrance preparation, mentorship and residential care into one coordinated system, offering GCC parents a focused academic pathway in Kerala without compromising on safety or student wellbeing.
Backed by over two decades of academic leadership, Rays provides a safe, secure and closely supervised campus structured around learning, healthy routines and personal development, giving students the stability required to work consistently towards ambitious goals.
Well-equipped hostels, resident mentors, wellbeing counsellors and round-the-clock supervision help students settle into life away from home, manage academic pressures and stay focused on their goals. For parents living abroad, this coordinated care offers reassurance that their child is supported both academically and personally.
"For GCC parents, the decision after Class 10 is not only about academics. It is also about where their child will live, who will guide them and whether they will remain focused. Our responsibility is to give families that confidence, even when they are thousands of kilometres away", said Adhnan Rasheed, COO, Rays Education.
Rays Education was founded in 2004 by four teachers - Afzal (Mathematics), Rajesh (Biology), Dileep (Chemistry) and Naseer (Physics) - who believed that students from Malabar could compete for places at India's leading institutions. In 2013, that vision led to the establishment of Rays Public School, Kerala's first integrated school.
At Rays Public School, board education and entrance preparation progress together rather than operating as separate programmes. This removes the need for students to move between school and an external coaching centre, reconcile different schedules or repeatedly study the same portions through disconnected systems. The objective is to protect students' time while ensuring that neither board performance nor entrance preparation is neglected.
The academic structure includes daily assessments, weekly chapter-wise objective and descriptive tests, monthly NEET and JEE model examinations, dedicated doubt-clearing sessions and intensive final-phase programmes. A two-week bridge course helps students move from the Class 10 syllabus to the pace and depth of Plus One. Performance is reviewed continuously so that learning gaps are addressed before they become difficult to reverse.
Alongside Kerala's first dedicated entrance Computer-Based Test centre, the school uses proprietary AI-driven analytics that tracks each student’s performance and identifies learning gaps, enabling timely, targeted support. This is complemented by a unique three-tier mentorship system, with an academic mentor, an alumni mentor and a residential mentor supporting every student. Together, these systems make preparation measurable, personalised and consistent.
Beyond JEE and NEET, Rays Public School also offers integrated programs for CUET, KEAM, CUSAT, NIFT, IISER, IPMAT, AIISH among others, guiding students towards premium institutions and programmes that reflect their interests, abilities and potential.
Across its two-decade journey, Rays has helped produce more than 7,000 doctors, 35,000 engineers and one lakh professionals. It remains the only integrated school in Kerala to have produced an All India Rank 4 in JEE Advanced. Recent results include NEET 2026 Rank 27 by Haya Faisal and a 99.36 percentile in JEE Main 2026 by Muhammed Ayan. The founding directors continue to teach, each bringing over 30 years of classroom experience.
“Rays began in 2004 with four teachers and one belief: where a student comes from should never limit where they can go," said Rajesh N.M., Director, Rays Education. "More than two decades later, the success of our students across India’s leading institutions has turned that belief into a legacy and it remains the purpose that drives us forward.”
Admissions are now open through the Rays Young Genius Exam, a scholarship-cum-admission test offering scholarships of up to 100 per cent. Open to Class 10 students from SSLC, CBSE and ICSE streams, the objective examination is drawn entirely from the Class 10 syllabus and covers Mathematics, Science and Mental Ability. It is conducted simultaneously at centres across Kerala and the GCC, making the admission process accessible to expatriate families planning their children's return to Kerala after Class 10.
Register: learn.rayseducation.org/young-genius | Call: +91 6281 100 200