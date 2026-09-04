Kerala woman found dead after UK student visa rejected twice

Family says woman had been distressed after plans to pursue higher studies were disrupted
A 25-year-old woman who had reportedly been distressed after her UK student visa applications were rejected twice has been found dead at her home in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district.
The woman, identified as Anjana, was a resident of Mulamoodu in Poovachal, near Kattakada, Malayala Manorama reported.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into her death.
According to the report, Anjana had hoped to pursue higher studies in the UK and had applied for a student visa on two occasions, but both applications were rejected.
Poovachal ward member Soumya told the news outlet that Anjana had been deeply affected by the setbacks.
“She had applied for a visa twice because she wanted to pursue higher studies abroad, but it was rejected both times,” Soumya said.
She added that during Anjana’s second attempt, other applicants who had applied alongside her received their visas while hers was denied.
Manorama News, citing information given by relatives to police, reported that Anjana had been distressed over delays affecting her plans to travel to the UK for higher studies.
The report said she had been making preparations to study in the UK, where her brother was based.
Police are examining the circumstances surrounding her death and their investigation is continuing.
Anjana had completed a doctor’s assistant course in Chennai, according to Malayala Manorama, which reported that she had subsequently been working at a hospital in Ernakulam.
Her family became concerned on Thursday evening after she did not respond to them. She was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.
Following preliminary procedures, her body was transferred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Kattakada police have registered a case and are investigating.