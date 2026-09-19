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Pune woman’s ‘missing’ husband found to be on holiday with other woman after filing police report

Husband’s fake kidnapping unravels after immigration flags companion’s document

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Pune woman’s ‘missing’ husband found to be on holiday with other woman after filing police report
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When a Pune-based woman went to file a police report about her missing husband, fearing he had been kidnapped, little did she expect to find that he had been lying to her and taking a holiday with another woman.

Her husband is a businessman who claimed he was going on a work trip to Malaysia, reported NDTV.

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What he didn’t tell her was it was actually a holiday he was going on with a woman. However, when the man and his ‘friend’ went to Mumbai International Airport’s immigration, she was stopped because of an issue with her passport; she was reportedly trying to use a document she had declared as lost.

Authorities decided to stop her from flying out and said an investigation would be initiated. Fearing the probe and its implications, the Pune man called his wife from a pay phone claiming he’d had an issue with the authorities and his phone had been confiscated. “After his woman friend was stopped by the immigration department, the businessman cancelled his journey, switched off his mobile phone, and went to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Central Railway's main station in south Mumbai, with her," the Sahar police station official told NDTV.

The next day, he had another short call with his wife when he reiterated that the cops were holding on to his phone. Then he went missing. His worried wife waited all day before going to police headquarters where they registered a ‘missing’ case. The man, who had learned of the FIR, went to the police station and admitted his devious behaviour.

"We will file a 'C Summary' closure report in court. It is a classification used when a case is registered under a genuine mistake of fact or found to be neither entirely true nor false within two weeks," the official told NDTV.

As for how the wife reacted and whether the other woman is still in the picture, that information remains behind closed doors.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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