Family alleges wrongdoing, says he was an abusive husband
Some long-distance relationships are messy. And they can get tragically messier during meet-ups. A couple found this out first-hand when the allegedly volatile husband – a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier – returned home only to claim hours later that his wife had fallen off the roof of their home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. The wife was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, reports NDTV.
The couple, who had been married for 12 years before the fatal incident, had two children together.
The woman’s family have filed a police complaint alleging that the soldier arrived home on August 13 where he assaulted his wife. They claimed that they were informed of her injuries early the next morning and upon reaching hospital learned that she had died. They said they also noticed several injuries on the woman’s body.
Her father claims that the soldier was a violent man who had been physically abusive over the course of their marriage. And the family alleged that the husband beat his wife to death and tried to claim the fall to divert attention from himself.
The case was registered against the soldier, his uncle and aunt. While the husband has been arrested, the other two remain on the lam.
An investigation is on and post-mortem results awaited to confirm cause of death.