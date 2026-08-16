Some long-distance relationships are messy. And they can get tragically messier during meet-ups. A couple found this out first-hand when the allegedly volatile husband – a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier – returned home only to claim hours later that his wife had fallen off the roof of their home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. The wife was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, reports NDTV.

Her father claims that the soldier was a violent man who had been physically abusive over the course of their marriage. And the family alleged that the husband beat his wife to death and tried to claim the fall to divert attention from himself.

The woman’s family have filed a police complaint alleging that the soldier arrived home on August 13 where he assaulted his wife. They claimed that they were informed of her injuries early the next morning and upon reaching hospital learned that she had died. They said they also noticed several injuries on the woman’s body.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.