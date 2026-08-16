Indian sailor, wife and kids found dead in Mumbai home

An investigation is underway
An Indian sailor and his family – wife and two children aged three and two months – have been found dead in their Mumbai home.
Times of India reported that the sailor is suspected to have died by suicide by hanging at his home in Navy Nagar.
Initial findings, reports the Indian daily, suggests poison was involved in the deaths of the wife and children. However, it adds, the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after postmortems have been conducted and the reports released.
Police have launched a probe into the incident and family members and neighbours are currently being questioned about the family and possible issues that may have lead to their tragic end.
“In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and 2 children have been found dead at their residence on 15 Aug 26. Investigation is in progress by the Police and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.