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Couple leave children at aunt’s home, die by suicide hours later

Police recover note citing financial troubles, health problems and depression

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Naresh worked as a lineman with the electricity department, while Meghana was a homemaker.
Naresh worked as a lineman with the electricity department, while Meghana was a homemaker.
Source: NDTV

Dubai: The last thing young Ayunsh and Mithun likely knew was that their parents were dropping them off at a relative’s home.

Hours later, the two children were left orphaned after their mother and father died by suicide at their home in Telangana’s Nizamabad district.

The couple were identified as Shesala Meghana, 30, and her husband Shesala Naresh, NDTV reported.

Before their deaths on Tuesday, the couple had reportedly taken their two children to their aunt’s house, leaving them in her care.

Police are investigating whether financial difficulties, health problems and depression contributed to the deaths.

According to NDTV, investigators recovered a suicide note from the couple’s home that referred to financial troubles, health-related concerns and depression.

Naresh worked as a lineman with the electricity department, while Meghana was a homemaker.

Police said preliminary inquiries indicated that Naresh had been suffering from health problems and depression and was receiving treatment. His maternal uncle, Mohan, provided investigators with details about his condition, the report said.

Family members told police they were not aware of any serious disputes between Meghana and Naresh and said they did not suspect foul play.

The bodies were taken to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Police have registered a case following a complaint and are examining the suicide note and other evidence as they seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the couple’s deaths.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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