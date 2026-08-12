Couple leave children at aunt’s home, die by suicide hours later

Before their deaths on Tuesday, the couple had reportedly taken their two children to their aunt’s house, leaving them in her care.

Police said preliminary inquiries indicated that Naresh had been suffering from health problems and depression and was receiving treatment. His maternal uncle, Mohan, provided investigators with details about his condition, the report said.

Family members told police they were not aware of any serious disputes between Meghana and Naresh and said they did not suspect foul play.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.