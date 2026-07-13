"If I die, please don't spare them, mother," wrote the woman in an emotional death note before allegedly ending her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence.

The woman, identified as Shwetha, was a native of Chikkamagaluru and had been living in Sunkadakatte under the Kamakshipalya police station limits. Police said they recovered the note after reaching the house on Sunday night following information about the incident.

A 25-year-old private school teacher was found dead at her Bengaluru home, leaving behind a handwritten note that allegedly accused her husband and his family of harassment, according to media reports.

According to investigators, Shwetha had married her husband in a love marriage about four months ago. The couple had tied the knot at Shakti Ganapathi Temple in Kamalanagar and had been living together since then.

Investigators said the contents of the note form an important part of the inquiry. However, they stressed that the allegations mentioned in it are yet to be independently verified.

The note also contained an emotional message addressed to her mother, urging her not to spare those she blamed. Shwetha also apologised to her family, saying she had made a mistake and sought forgiveness.

Police said the handwritten note allegedly holds Shwetha's husband and his sister responsible for her death. In the note, she claimed she had been facing continuous harassment and said she had lost the will to continue living.

Officials added that the investigation is at a preliminary stage and that the exact sequence of events leading up to the incident is still being determined.

Police are questioning family members and others connected to the case to establish the circumstances that led to Shwetha's death. They said all allegations made in the note will be thoroughly investigated before any further legal action is taken.

A case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya Police Station, and the purported suicide note has been seized for examination.

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