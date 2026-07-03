Court halts AMMA ad hoc panel, allows Shwetha Menon's committee to continue

The interim order was issued by the Ernakulam Munsiff Court on a petition filed by Menon, dealing a setback to the nine-member ad hoc panel that was formed by AMMA's Annual General Body (AGB) on June 21.

The ongoing leadership dispute in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) took a dramatic turn on Friday after an Ernakulam court restrained the newly formed ad hoc committee from functioning and allowed the executive committee headed by former president Shwetha Menon to continue until further orders.

Following the resignations, the General Body approved an interim committee headed by Congress MLA Ramesh Pisharody, with actor and former minister KB Ganesh Kumar among its members.

The controversy began during the June 21 AGB meeting, when Menon and her entire executive committee announced their resignation amid increasing opposition from a section of members.

The court's intervention marks the first legal development in the growing dispute over who should lead the influential actors' body.

With the court putting the interim panel's functioning on hold, the power struggle within AMMA now appears set to move into a prolonged legal battle unless the dispute is resolved or fresh elections are held.

She also questioned the legality of the ad hoc committee and alleged that certain groups were trying to gain control of the organisation.

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