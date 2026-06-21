A.M.M.A leadership quits en masse amid financial and harassment allegations
The executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) has collectively resigned after a heated annual general body meeting, marking a dramatic escalation in months of internal disputes and allegations.
According to media reports, A.M.M.A president Shwetha Menon confirmed that the entire executive committee stepped down after a no-confidence motion was moved during the general body meeting.
She said the resignation followed prolonged internal tensions, including concerns over financial records and administrative functioning within the organisation.
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Members present at the meeting pointed to alleged irregularities in the association’s accounts as a key trigger for the crisis.
Menon said, according to media reports, that the treasurer had gone missing, resulting in gaps in financial documentation for a certain period.
She added that while accounts from September 1 onwards were in order, earlier records could not be produced.
The resignation comes amid deepening controversy within A.M.M.A, including allegations raised by former joint secretary Ansiba Hassan, who stepped down citing harassment and internal targeting.
She alleged that she was subjected to communal accusations within the committee and said tensions escalated over disagreements on religious organisations acting as sponsors for A.M.M.A events, including a temple-linked sponsorship for a February fundraiser.
An agreement linked to a temple trust and the association’s reunion event also came under scrutiny, intensifying public debate over sponsorship practices.
Ansiba alleged she faced harassment following a police complaint filed by vice president Lakshmipriya, and said she was questioned by police despite unclear grounds for the case.
She also claimed that actor and executive committee member Tini Tom made serious allegations against her, which he has denied, calling them hearsay.
Ansiba further said she received no support from the leadership and accused sections within the executive committee of functioning as a closed group that suppressed dissent.
Actor Mohanlal is reported to have maintained a neutral stance during internal discussions, while Ganesh Kumar supported the existing leadership.
Separately, concerns were raised by members over internal governance, including claims about surveillance practices and decision-making transparency within the organisation.
Actor Mala Parvathy also alleged that key decisions were being concentrated within a small group, with limited communication to other members.
The outgoing committee, elected in 2025, made history by appointing two women to top positions, with Shwetha Menon as president and Cuckoo Parameswaran as general secretary.
However, the leadership soon became embroiled in multiple controversies, culminating in Sunday’s collective resignation amid widening divisions within A.M.M.A.