The audience clearly did.

"I'm really grateful and very happy that audiences have welcomed the story and the characters with so much love. They're still watching the film. In fact, a lot of people have come and told me they've watched it twice and three times and kept going back to the theatre. That has made me super happy."

The Dubai years

Before Malayalam cinema came calling, Palathingal was another Dubai youngster figuring out her future.

She knew one thing with certainty.

"I knew that I didn't want to become an engineer or a doctor, which is what my entire family entails," she laughs.

Instead, occupational therapy caught her attention for deeply personal reasons.

"My brother has ADD and ADHD, so when we were growing up I would see him visit therapy and I would see what happened there. I thought this is a very interesting job. You get paid to play with children—that's great. Let me just try this out."

She studied occupational therapy in Manipal before returning to Dubai.

"But I was also doing theatre on the side, apart from my day job."

For three years, she balanced both worlds.

"I spent three years like that. I really wanted to focus on one thing. Even though I loved both of these things very much, I couldn't choose either. So eventually I picked something else altogether, which was screen acting."

Finding the stage

She found her answer at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue.

"When I came back to Dubai, I was wondering, 'Who do I join? How do I make this happen? I want to be on stage.'"

"I went there to watch a play and thought, 'This is the place.' I waited for their next casting call, auditioned and got my first play, Venus in Fur."

"It's such a lovely black-box theatre. You have this intimate space with so many strangers in front of you and you get to perform. You get to become anyone. You get to do anything and you won't be judged for it. I'm really grateful that Alserkal has that kind of space where artists can really hone their craft."

Eventually, she realised she had to move where the industry was.

"When we have epicenters like Mumbai and Kochi, where the film industry grows, you need to be in the city to be able to network. That's when I quit my job and moved to Mumbai."

The gamble paid off.

"He messaged me and said another casting director in Kerala was auditioning for a film directed by Chidambaram. I sent my introduction tapes and pictures. They called me that night, I sent in my auditions and that's how they found me."

She laughs at the suggestion that Chidambaram discovered her in a Dubai café.

"I wish! Wouldn't that be a much more fun story?"

Finding Amma

One of Balan: The Boy's greatest strengths is that it refuses to turn motherhood into sainthood.

Amma is messy, frightened, impulsive and, at one point, makes a decision so morally unsettling that viewers are left questioning whether they should continue rooting for her.

"That's what I loved about this story," she says. "Every character—not just the mother—is so grey. Like we all are. We are not good or bad; we are a mix of so many different shades."

"What I also love is that it gives audience members the space to debate and discuss who was right and who was wrong. It completely opens up that dialogue, which I truly appreciate, because this movie is not preachy. It doesn't come off as saying, 'This is the right way.' It completely gives the audience the space to morally judge them, and everyone comes from a different path. It depends on their background, their memories and what they've experienced in life."

When I tell her that one of the film's greatest triumphs is showing a mother who doesn't have everything figured out, she smiles.

"That's exactly why Amma spoke to so many viewers. She had a few cards that were dealt by life, and that's all she could play with. That's what she did."

But Palathingal had imagined an entire life beyond the screenplay.

"I personally love Amma, of course, because I played her."