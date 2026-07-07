As someone who has covered Malayalam cinema for years, I find myself returning to one uncomfortable thought. Revathy and Padmapriya did everything people often ask women to do. They stayed. They engaged. They argued for reform from within. They gave the institution time. If they have now concluded that there is nothing more to be gained by remaining in AMMA, perhaps the industry should stop asking why they left and start asking what it did to make two of its most committed reformers lose faith.