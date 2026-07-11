Police say accused also murdered the teenager's mother and grandmother before fleeing
A man is accused of killing six people, including his wife, two young sons and a teenage girl who had earlier filed a sexual harassment case against him, in a brutal series of killings that has shocked the southern Indian state of Telangana. The incident took place in Ranga Reddy district, according to local media reports.
Police have launched a large-scale search to trace the accused, identified as 35-year-old Rajkumar, who remains on the run.
According to police, the violence began on Friday night at Rajkumar's home in Shabad. Investigators believe he first killed his wife, 30-year-old Parvathi Saritha, and their two sons, aged four and one.
Relatives who later reached the house said the children appeared to have been attacked while they were asleep. They also found signs of a struggle in the room where Parvathi's body was discovered. The doors were reportedly locked from inside, while the fan, air-conditioner and cooler had been left running.
Police said Rajkumar then drove to the home of a 17-year-old girl who had filed a complaint against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in May.
Investigators suspect he forced the teenager into his car and took her to a secluded place, where she was allegedly killed.
According to NDTV, the accused also allegedly murdered the girl's 45-year-old mother and 65-year-old maternal grandmother at their home. The teenager's 20-year-old sister, who is a person with disabilities, was present during the attack but was not harmed.
Senior police officers said Rajkumar later called his father and allegedly admitted to the killings before switching off his mobile phone.
He also reportedly told his father that he intended to take his own life. However, police said there is no evidence so far to confirm that claim.
Several police teams have been formed to track him, and officers said they are following multiple leads.
Police said Rajkumar and Parvathi married in 2018 and lived in Shabad and Devalaguda. The couple had three children, but their eldest daughter died in infancy.
Investigators said Rajkumar was arrested in May after the teenage girl accused him of stalking and sexually harassing her. Police alleged that he repeatedly followed her from her coaching centre to her home and pressured her to accept his proposal. He was later granted anticipatory bail.
Family members also told investigators that Rajkumar had been struggling with mental health issues, gambling addiction and mounting debts.
Police are analysing forensic evidence as they continue to investigate the motive behind the killings.