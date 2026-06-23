Bengaluru parents, younger sister murdered; daughter, boyfriend arrested

Police probe debt and relationship dispute after father gave statement before death
Bengaluru: A woman and her live-in partner have been arrested for allegedly murdering her parents and younger sister in a shocking triple homicide that has stunned Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.
The accused have been identified as Shweta and her boyfriend Kenneth. Investigators believe the killings may have been triggered by a combination of family opposition to the couple's relationship and disputes over loans worth nearly Rs30 lakh (Rs3 million) allegedly taken by Shweta.
The victims were identified as Somasundar, 55, his wife Muttulakshmi, 48, and their younger daughter Supriya, 20. The family, originally from Tamil Nadu, was living in Bengaluru's Seegehalli area under the K.R. Puram police station limits.
According to reports by NDTV, The Week and IANS, Shweta had been in a live-in relationship with Kenneth for the past few months, a relationship that was strongly opposed by her parents and younger sister. Police are also examining whether tensions arising from her alleged debts played a role in the murders.
Investigators suspect the killings were pre-planned. According to preliminary findings, Shweta and Kenneth, who were living together in an apartment in Seegehalli, allegedly invited family members to the flat separately on Monday evening.
Police believe Muttulakshmi was the first victim. An argument reportedly broke out between her and Kenneth before she was allegedly attacked with a machete-like weapon. Investigators suspect the accused then concealed her body in the bathroom and attempted to wash away bloodstains from the apartment.
Later, Somasundar and Supriya arrived at the residence.
Daughter and boyfriend arrested
Parents and younger daughter killed
Family opposed live-in relationship
Loans worth nearly Rs30 lakh under scrutiny
Mother allegedly killed first
Body reportedly hidden in bathroom
Bloodstains allegedly cleaned up
Father escaped and sought help
Statement recorded before his death
CCTV footage secured
Police probing pre-planned murder angle
According to investigators, Shweta allegedly restrained her younger sister while Kenneth attacked her with the weapon. Supriya died at the scene.
Somasundar was then allegedly assaulted. Despite suffering severe injuries, he reportedly managed to escape from the apartment and reach the cellar of the residential complex. Residents who found him lying in a pool of blood rushed him to hospital.
Police said Somasundar gave a detailed statement about the attack before succumbing to his injuries. Investigators have also secured video footage showing him seeking help after escaping from the apartment.
The murders are believed to have taken place around 8.30pm on Monday. Local residents alerted police after learning about the incident.
Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, said police teams were working on the case and that further details would emerge as the investigation progresses.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination while investigators work to establish the exact sequence of events. Police said preliminary findings point to longstanding disputes between Shweta and her family over her relationship with Kenneth and financial matters linked to the alleged loans.
Authorities are also probing whether the murders were part of a conspiracy planned in advance and whether anyone else may have assisted the accused.
The exact motive remains under investigation, but police say family tensions over the live-in relationship and mounting debt appear to be central to the case.
-- with IANS inputs