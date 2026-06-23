Bengaluru parents, younger sister murdered; daughter, boyfriend arrested

The accused have been identified as Shweta and her boyfriend Kenneth. Investigators believe the killings may have been triggered by a combination of family opposition to the couple's relationship and disputes over loans worth nearly Rs30 lakh (Rs3 million) allegedly taken by Shweta.

According to reports by NDTV, The Week and IANS, Shweta had been in a live-in relationship with Kenneth for the past few months, a relationship that was strongly opposed by her parents and younger sister. Police are also examining whether tensions arising from her alleged debts played a role in the murders.

Police believe Muttulakshmi was the first victim. An argument reportedly broke out between her and Kenneth before she was allegedly attacked with a machete-like weapon. Investigators suspect the accused then concealed her body in the bathroom and attempted to wash away bloodstains from the apartment.

Investigators suspect the killings were pre-planned. According to preliminary findings, Shweta and Kenneth, who were living together in an apartment in Seegehalli, allegedly invited family members to the flat separately on Monday evening.

Authorities are also probing whether the murders were part of a conspiracy planned in advance and whether anyone else may have assisted the accused.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination while investigators work to establish the exact sequence of events. Police said preliminary findings point to longstanding disputes between Shweta and her family over her relationship with Kenneth and financial matters linked to the alleged loans.

Police said Somasundar gave a detailed statement about the attack before succumbing to his injuries. Investigators have also secured video footage showing him seeking help after escaping from the apartment.

Somasundar was then allegedly assaulted. Despite suffering severe injuries, he reportedly managed to escape from the apartment and reach the cellar of the residential complex. Residents who found him lying in a pool of blood rushed him to hospital.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.