Tax has changed shape, advisory needs to keep up, say MICS leadership

MICS International helps businesses navigate change, keep long-term objectives in view
The businesses that succeeded in the UAE over the past fifteen years did so in a tax environment that was, by global standards, relatively simple. That simplicity has gone. What has taken its place is a layered, interconnected set of obligations that touch every part of how a business is structured, how it operates, and how it reports.
Corporate Tax has been introduced and embedded. VAT enforcement has become more sophisticated. E-invoicing is moving steadily from voluntary adoption toward a compliance requirement. And through the UAE’s commitments to BEPS and the Common Reporting Standard, cross-border arrangements now sit under a level of international oversight that demands rigour at every layer of a group structure.
What makes this landscape genuinely challenging is not the volume of obligations in isolation but the manner of interaction interact. A decision about where to hold intellectual property has transfer pricing consequences. A treasury structure has implications under the Common Reporting Standard. The way revenue is recognised and invoiced will, under a live e-invoicing environment, be visible to the tax authority in near real time. These are no longer treated as separate compliance workstreams, but facets of the same question.
MICS International was built to answer that question in its entirety. Our advisory work integrates corporate finance, tax, restructuring and investment within a single practice, so that when a client makes a structural or commercial decision, the full range of implications is considered at the point of decision rather than addressed after the fact.
As regulation becomes more integrated and business structures more complex, success will depend on planning rather than reaction. By bringing together tax, corporate finance, restructuring and investment expertise, MICS International helps businesses navigate change while keeping their long-term objectives firmly in view.