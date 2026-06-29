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Bengaluru man invites girlfriend to dinner, kills her after marriage row

Police say the woman had begun distancing herself after her family opposed the marriage

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Anjali and the accused, Rajiv, had met at their workplace and had been in a relationship for the past three to four years.
Anjali and the accused, Rajiv, had met at their workplace and had been in a relationship for the past three to four years.
IANS

Dubai: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Bengaluru after he invited her out for dinner and an argument over marriage turned violent, police said.

The victim, identified as Anjali, was attacked around 9.30pm on Sunday in the Mahalakshmi Layout area. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by passersby but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, Indian media reports said.

According to police, Anjali and the accused, Rajiv, had met at their workplace and had been in a relationship for the past three to four years. Their families were aware of the relationship, but Anjali's family opposed their marriage after learning about Rajiv's alleged criminal antecedents.

Police said Anjali eventually decided to end the relationship and began distancing herself after yielding to pressure from her parents, NDTV reported. However, Rajiv reportedly continued urging her to marry him.

Fatal injuries

On Sunday evening, Rajiv invited Anjali for dinner and later took her to the Pipeline Road area in Mahalakshmi Layout, where he again raised the issue of marriage. The discussion reportedly escalated into an argument after Anjali reiterated her decision to end the relationship.

Investigators said Anjali tried to walk away, but Rajiv allegedly followed her, pulled out a knife he had brought with him and slit her throat, inflicting fatal injuries before fleeing the scene.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and tracked down and arrested Rajiv within hours.

Anjali's body has been shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a murder case and said preliminary investigations indicate that Rajiv killed Anjali after failing to accept her decision to end their relationship. Further investigation is under way.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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