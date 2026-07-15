Excellence Awards 2026: Anjali Ramchandani — a story of growth and resilience in the UAE shipping and logistics industry

In 2012, Anjali changed her job and joined her present company, Emirates Logistics, which is a part of Sharaf Group, a large diversified conglomerate in the UAE with operations in more than 52 countries and business interests across diversified fields. Her present profile revolves around pricing and international networking, where she has built extensive industry expertise over the years. She views the shipping and logistics sector as a vast, dynamic field, the deeper you dive, the more there is to discover in this journey of continuous learning.