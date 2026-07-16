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Taj Hotels parent IHCL splits business into two for 700-hotel expansion

Tata-owned IHCL splits operations into 2 business verticals as it targets Dh6.4b revenue

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Jai Mahal Palace, an IHCL-operated Taj hotel in Jaipur, India. IHCL has announced a new organisational structure as it pursues plans to expand its global portfolio to 700 hotels by 2030.
Jai Mahal Palace, an IHCL-operated Taj hotel in Jaipur, India. IHCL has announced a new organisational structure as it pursues plans to expand its global portfolio to 700 hotels by 2030.
Taj Hotels

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), India's largest hospitality company, said it is reorganising its business into two separate verticals as part of its five-year "Accelerate 2030" strategy.

The company also announced two senior leadership appointments to support the new structure.

The move comes as IHCL continues to grow rapidly. The company now has a portfolio of 645 hotels across 15 countries and more than 300 destinations, including 382 operating properties and 263 hotels in the pipeline.

Under its 2030 roadmap, IHCL aims to grow to 700 hotels, double its consolidated revenue to Dh6.4 billion (₹15,000 crore) and achieve a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 20 per cent.

"Today IHCL has expanded its brandscape to 14 major brands across all segments," said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IHCL. "To effectively manage scale... business delivery is now organised in two verticals – Traditional Businesses and Growth Businesses,” he said.

Taj to anchor traditional business

Under the new structure, the company's established brands will be grouped under its Traditional Businesses division. This includes Taj, Claridges Collection, Atmantan, Brij, SeleQtions, Clarks, Gateway and Vivanta.

The Growth Businesses division will focus on expanding newer brands such as Ginger, Tree of Life, Qmin and ama Stays & Trails.

Chhatwal said the restructuring is intended to support IHCL's next stage of expansion by giving established and emerging brands dedicated management.

Senior leadership changes

As part of the reorganisation, IHCL said it has promoted Gaurav Pokhariyal to Chief Operating Officer, Traditional Businesses. He will oversee hotel operations across all geographies.

Prabhat Verma has been promoted to Chief People Officer and will lead the company's human resources, sustainability and business excellence functions.

Both appointments take effect immediately.

Expansion continues

The restructuring follows another strong quarter of expansion for the Tata Group-owned hospitality entity.

During the first quarter of FY2027, IHCL signed 20 new hotels and opened 11 properties, taking its total portfolio to 645 hotels.

Seventeen of the 20 new signings were for its growth brands, including Gateway, Ginger and Tree of Life, with projects announced in destinations such as Bharatpur, Trichy, Sindhudurg, Jawai and Wayanad, alongside established markets including Mumbai, Goa, Agra and Kolkata.

The company also reached a milestone of 150 Taj-branded hotels after signing three new luxury properties in Dharamshala, Meghalaya and Maharashtra.

Internationally, IHCL expanded with the opening of Taj Hessischer Hof in Frankfurt and Taj Bush Lodge in Greater Kruger, South Africa.

With 263 hotels under development, the company said it remains on track to achieve its target of operating a 700-hotel portfolio under its Accelerate 2030 strategy.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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