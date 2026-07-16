"Staycations saved us," says Minor Hotels COO as Anantara parent doubles down on UAE, India growth

He's banking on the final quarter of the year to confirm the trend, pointing to major events being rescheduled into the September-to-December window and a steady pipeline of postponed — rather than cancelled — bookings throughout the conflict.

According to the hotelier, demand has returned not just from the traditionally resilient CIS, African and Asian markets, but from UK, Germany and Northern Europe too — regions analysts had written off as slow to return. "The analysts are so quick at pulling down this region," Golbarg said, "and it's sad because they're proven wrong every time."

Golbarg puts Minor's UAE hotels at roughly 60 to 70 per cent of pre-war business levels on paper. But when he looks at total revenue, the picture changes. "We look at it as a total revenue rate — we're above budget, we're above pre-war," he said.

That, combined with a guest base willing to pay for villas and pools during periods of uncertainty, has kept rates — and not just occupancy — climbing. Eid this year, he said, outperformed the same period last year, with higher rates achieved on more direct, domestic and regional bookings rather than through discounting.

Much of Minor’s resilience, in Golbarg’s telling, comes down to portfolio shape. Where big-name competitors lean heavily on city-centre business hotels, he said, "80 or 90 per cent of their portfolio sits in CBD areas... we're the opposite. Most of our hotels are resorts."

He called it a rare kind of partnership: "There's some projects when you enter, you enter because they need a commercial engine and they just want a brand. And there are some projects you enter because you are privileged to be part of their journey." All seven properties are expected to open together, on the same timeline — a scale Golbarg says the team is embracing rather than daunted by: "We love this type of challenge."

"They're all very localised," he said, adding that the portfolio will sit under a new collection brand rather than being absorbed into Anantara, with one or two properties potentially converting later. "We're not branding them, we're keeping their brand and identity for each of these," he said.

Golbarg described the deal as one of the more unusual and significant wins in Minor’s regional history. The properties, he said, include converted century-old houses, a mountainside adventure retreat at Khor Fakkan, and Kingfisher Lodge, a tented camp experience — each with its own distinct identity rather than a single branded look.

The recovery story hasn’t slowed Minor's expansion plans. Shurooq, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority and owner of the Sharjah Collection, announced last week that Minor Hotels would take on a portfolio of seven heritage and nature-led properties across the emirate, spanning locations from Kalba to Khor Fakkan.

The approach, he said, followed a lesson learned the hard way: asking staff directly rather than deciding on their behalf. At a town hall of more than 700 team members at Anantara Palm, he recalled being surprised by how many volunteered to take leave and return home. "We tend to forget... we are not actually communicating with the people that are affected," he said.

Golbarg was direct about the human cost pressures facing the industry, particularly given how expensive staff training has become. But he says Minor avoided formal redundancies tied to the war, instead offering extended paid and unpaid leave, and moving staff to busier properties in Europe, Africa, Muscat and Turkey.

The group has also rolled out Coperama in the UAE, the European procurement platform that Minor inherited through its acquisition of the NH brand, which already serves more than 1,000 hotels across Europe and is now scaling up locally to reduce the cost of goods and services.

Around 60 staff were redeployed to other Minor properties, including Anantara Palm and hotels in Zanzibar and Zimbabwe. He didn't rule out a reopening but was clear it would need a serious energy rethink first: "It's going to need to have some level of renewable energy source, because again it goes against our ethos."

Not every Minor property in the UAE has escaped the pressure. Anantara World Islands was suspended, Golbarg said, purely on energy economics: an off-grid island resort running entirely on diesel generators, desalination and sewage plants was, in his words, unsustainable to run at scale with only 70 villas.

It's a model, he argued, that has proven less vulnerable to supply-chain shocks than brands built around imported standards — and one the company arrived at "not by choice", he said, but because sourcing locally "was our DNA" from Anantara's founding in 2001.

Golbarg contrasted this with hotel groups that ship in marble and amenities from Europe regardless of location: "I'm in Oman, middle of the mountain, I need Omani stone... In Jaipur, dare I say 99 per cent of the hotel is locally sourced."

Globally, he said 2026 will mark Minor's highest number of new hotel openings in the company's history — a claim he made with characteristic understatement rather than fanfare, in keeping with what he described as the group's low-key, Thai corporate culture: "We're a Thai company, we're humble... we don't scream enough."

Beyond the UAE, Golbarg pointed to India as one of Minor's biggest growth priorities, with a target of 50 hotels within ten years, alongside expansion plans in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where the group is working on a joint venture for 50 hotel developments.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.