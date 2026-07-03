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Anantara owner Minor Hotels takes over management of seven Sharjah retreats

Agreement marks a new chapter for Shurooq’s homegrown portfolio of 7 nature-led retreats

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
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The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Minor Hotels signed an agreement in Sharjah for the global hospitality group to manage the seven-retreat Sharjah Collection. Pictured above is the Al Badayer retreat.
The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Minor Hotels signed an agreement in Sharjah for the global hospitality group to manage the seven-retreat Sharjah Collection. Pictured above is the Al Badayer retreat.
Sharjah Collection

Dubai: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Minor Hotels announced on Friday that the Thai hospitality giant will take over the management and operations of the seven properties under Sharjah Collection.

The agreement, signed in Sharjah on Thursday, hands the Bangkok-headquartered hotel operator responsibility for managing the emirate’s portfolio of nature-led and heritage-inspired retreats, which together comprise more than 150 accommodation units spread across desert, coastal, mountain and heritage locations.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, said, “Our partnership with Minor Hotels marks an important step in expanding the collection’s international reach while preserving the authenticity and values that define it.”

Sharjah Collection brings together seven retreats located across the emirate’s coastal, desert, mountain and heritage landscapes: Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat and Nomad.

Meanwhile, some of Minor Hotels' most popular brands include Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas; Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, Avani Hotels and Resorts, NH Collection, and Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites, and more.

What to expect?

For Minor Hotels, the deal also strengthens its footprint in the UAE as it continues expanding across the Middle East, with further projects planned in Saudi Arabia and other regional markets.

Rather than rebranding the collection, Minor Hotels said the focus will remain on preserving each property’s identity. Neither Shurooq nor Minor Hotels disclosed when the management transition would begin.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said, “The Sharjah Collection has reached a stage where its next phase depends on strengthening its operational model, expanding its commercial reach and ensuring a consistent guest experience across all destinations.”  

“Our agreement with Minor Hotels supports this direction by bringing global hospitality systems, international distribution networks and proven expertise in managing distinctive luxury retreats, while allowing Shurooq to continue focusing on development, destination creation and long-term value for Sharjah’s tourism sector.”

Why does this make sense for Minor?

In a separate interview with Gulf News, Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East and Africa at Minor Hotels, said the Sharjah Collection fits directly into the company’s long-term strategy of operating experience-led destinations rather than conventional city hotels.

Under the agreement, Minor Hotels will introduce its operational systems, international distribution network and commercial expertise while continuing to position the collection around eco-tourism, heritage and sustainable travel.

"These are all little retreats across the emirate of Sharjah, from mountain retreats to beach destinations and adventure experiences. They're exactly the DNA of what we operate. They're all very localised."

Golbarg said several of the properties have been created from restored heritage buildings, while others are centred around nature and outdoor tourism.

"Some represent old houses that are over 100 years old, converted into small suites and hotel rooms. Others offer mountain, beach and wildlife experiences."

"Sharjah Collection has something every strong hospitality destination needs: a clear identity, a deep connection to the location and a portfolio that cannot be replicated elsewhere," he said.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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