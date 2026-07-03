Agreement marks a new chapter for Shurooq’s homegrown portfolio of 7 nature-led retreats
Dubai: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Minor Hotels announced on Friday that the Thai hospitality giant will take over the management and operations of the seven properties under Sharjah Collection.
The agreement, signed in Sharjah on Thursday, hands the Bangkok-headquartered hotel operator responsibility for managing the emirate’s portfolio of nature-led and heritage-inspired retreats, which together comprise more than 150 accommodation units spread across desert, coastal, mountain and heritage locations.
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, said, “Our partnership with Minor Hotels marks an important step in expanding the collection’s international reach while preserving the authenticity and values that define it.”
Sharjah Collection brings together seven retreats located across the emirate’s coastal, desert, mountain and heritage landscapes: Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat and Nomad.
Meanwhile, some of Minor Hotels' most popular brands include Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas; Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, Avani Hotels and Resorts, NH Collection, and Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites, and more.
For Minor Hotels, the deal also strengthens its footprint in the UAE as it continues expanding across the Middle East, with further projects planned in Saudi Arabia and other regional markets.
Rather than rebranding the collection, Minor Hotels said the focus will remain on preserving each property’s identity. Neither Shurooq nor Minor Hotels disclosed when the management transition would begin.
Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said, “The Sharjah Collection has reached a stage where its next phase depends on strengthening its operational model, expanding its commercial reach and ensuring a consistent guest experience across all destinations.”
“Our agreement with Minor Hotels supports this direction by bringing global hospitality systems, international distribution networks and proven expertise in managing distinctive luxury retreats, while allowing Shurooq to continue focusing on development, destination creation and long-term value for Sharjah’s tourism sector.”
In a separate interview with Gulf News, Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East and Africa at Minor Hotels, said the Sharjah Collection fits directly into the company’s long-term strategy of operating experience-led destinations rather than conventional city hotels.
Under the agreement, Minor Hotels will introduce its operational systems, international distribution network and commercial expertise while continuing to position the collection around eco-tourism, heritage and sustainable travel.
"These are all little retreats across the emirate of Sharjah, from mountain retreats to beach destinations and adventure experiences. They're exactly the DNA of what we operate. They're all very localised."
Golbarg said several of the properties have been created from restored heritage buildings, while others are centred around nature and outdoor tourism.
"Some represent old houses that are over 100 years old, converted into small suites and hotel rooms. Others offer mountain, beach and wildlife experiences."
"Sharjah Collection has something every strong hospitality destination needs: a clear identity, a deep connection to the location and a portfolio that cannot be replicated elsewhere," he said.