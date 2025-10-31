SKH Private Family Office signs hotel management agreement with Rotana for The Cove Resort

“The Cove Rotana Resort has long been one of our most beloved properties, and we are proud to lead it into this exciting new chapter. Working alongside SKH Private Family Office, we’re combining vision with experience to shape a resort that truly reflects the spirit of Ras Al Khaimah and the Rotana brand," said Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana. "This partnership is about more than management—it’s about delivering the best possible experience for our guests and ensuring every stay reflects the warmth, quality, and care that define Rotana.”